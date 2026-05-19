Editor's Review The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced new diesel and kerosene prices, with the changes taking effect from May 19 to June 14.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced new diesel and kerosene prices, with the changes taking effect from May 19 to June 14.

The review, announced on Monday, May 18, came shortly after a meeting between the Ministries of Energy and Transport and Matatu operators, where concerns were raised over fuel adulteration linked to the wide price gap between diesel and kerosene.

In a statement, EPRA confirmed that the changes were made following concerns from public transport operators.

"The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has recalculated the maximum retail pump prices that will be in force from 19th May 2026 to 14 June 2026 following a petition by public transport sector operators on the need to minimize the risk of motor fuel adulteration that may arise due to the big price differential between Diesel and Kerosene," the statement read.

EPRA further announced that diesel prices would reduce by Ksh10 per litre while kerosene prices would rise by Ksh38, with petrol prices remaining unchanged.

"The applicable pump price per litre in Nairobi for Diesel therefore decreases by Ksh10.06/litre, and that of Kerosene increases by Ksh38.60/litre. The price for Super Petrol remains unchanged," the statement added.

File image of Acting EPRA Director General Joseph Oketch

In a press briefing after the meeting with Matatu operators, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi explained that the move was aimed at addressing the risk of fuel adulteration caused by the large pricing gap between diesel and kerosene.

"One of these issues was the matter of possible adulteration of diesel due to the huge disparity in the prices of diesel and kerosene. We have come to the understanding that for prudence purposes and to eliminate the risk of fuel adulteration on account of this huge disparity and to save the motor vehicles operating using diesel from possible malfunction, we are going to bridge the gap between the prices of diesel and petrol.

"That would mean that the price of kerosene would have to go higher as that of diesel comes lower to bridge that gap," he said.

Notably, Matatu owners insisted that the ongoing transport strike remains in effect despite talks with the government.

Speaking after the same meeting, Association of Matatu Transport Owners Chairman Kushian Muchiri said some issues had been resolved, but disagreements over diesel prices were yet to be settled.

"We have agreed on concerns about fuel adulteration; we have agreed that the price of diesel and kerosene be at par, but on the rest, on the issue of the diesel prices, that one we have not agreed to," he said.

Muchiri said further consultations had been scheduled in a bid to reach a final agreement with the government.

"We scheduled another meeting, which could be tomorrow or the day after," he added.

As such, Muchiri urged matatu operators to keep vehicles off the roads until a satisfactory resolution is reached.

"So in the meantime, it is our request that all our drivers and owners of vehicles continue keeping their vehicles at home and their parking spaces as we await better engagements," he further said.