May 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM

Editor's Review The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has outlined a simplified four-step process for taxpayers to pay their taxes through the iTax system using M-PESA.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has outlined a simplified four-step process for taxpayers to pay their taxes through the iTax system using M-PESA.

In a guide shared on Tuesday, May 19, KRA explained that the process begins with taxpayers logging into the iTax portal using their KRA PIN or National ID together with their password.

The authority noted that taxpayers can access the platform through the official iTax portal before proceeding with payment registration.

After logging in, users are required to initiate payment registration by navigating to the payments section and selecting the payment registration option.

On the e-payment page, taxpayers are then expected to click 'Next' to proceed to the next stage.

KRA further explained that taxpayers must then fill in their payment details, including selecting the relevant tax head such as Income Tax, VAT, or Excise Duty, as well as the applicable tax sub-head.

Taxpayers are also required to choose the payment type, including options such as Self-Assessment Tax, Instalment Tax, or Advance Tax, before selecting the tax period.

File image of KRA offices

The authority added that under liability details, taxpayers should choose the relevant record and click 'Add' before selecting their preferred mode of payment.

In the final step, taxpayers are instructed to submit the details in order to generate a payment registration slip.

The slip can then be downloaded or printed for payment processing.

For M-PESA payments, KRA directed taxpayers to use the Paybill number 222222 and enter the payment registration number as the account number.

The authority also noted that taxpayers may alternatively present the payment slip at their preferred bank for processing.

KRA said that once the payment is successfully processed, the transaction will automatically reflect on the taxpayer’s iTax profile.

This comes a day after KRA warned members of the public against a fake vehicle auction notice circulating on social media platforms.

In a statement on Monday, May 18, the tax agency clarified that the auction list being shared online is fraudulent and did not originate from the authority.

The fake notice, branded with the KRA logo, claims to advertise various vehicles including Toyota, BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Land Cruiser models at discounted prices.

The viral poster also includes alleged prices and quantities of vehicles supposedly available for auction.

KRA urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to scammers using the authority’s name to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

"We’ve noted a fraudulent auction notice circulating on social media and messaging apps. This is not from us," the authority said.

KRA advised the public to verify all official communication through KRA’s website and verified communication channels before making any payments or sharing personal information.

KRA also called on Kenyans to report suspicious messages, links, or auction notices immediately to help curb online fraud and impersonation schemes.