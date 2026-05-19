Editor's Review TikTok has revealed it removed 820,552 videos and banned 108,752 accounts in Kenya in the last quarter of 2025.

TikTok has revealed it removed 820,552 videos posted by Kenyan users on the social media platform in the last quarter of 2025.

In a report released on Tuesday, May 19, TikTok said the videos violated the platform’s community guidelines.

According to the social media platform, 99.9% of the videos were removed before anyone reported them, with 98.4% of the videos taken down within 24 hours of posting

“In the fourth quarter of 2025, TikTok removed 820,552 videos in Kenya for violating its Community Guidelines. 99.9% of these videos were proactively removed before anyone reported them, while 98.4% were taken down within 24 hours of posting.

“These figures underscore TikTok’s continued investment in advanced detection systems and rapid response mechanisms designed to limit the spread of harmful content,” read the report.

File image of a person using TikTok.

At the same time, TikTok banned 108,752 accounts in Kenya for violating its policy.

The platform explained that a majority of the banned accounts were suspected of being accounts aged below 13.

“TikTok banned 108,752 accounts in Kenya for policy violations. A significant portion of these, 93,704 accounts, were suspected of being accounts aged below 13, which is a violation of our rules. This highlights the platform’s commitment to protection of younger users online,” TikTok stated.

Globally, the social media platform removed a total of 175,302,085 videos during the quarter, representing about 0.5% of all content uploaded on the platform.

TikTok highlighted that 152,580,933 videos were detected and taken down using automated detection technologies, and 8,360,780 videos were reinstated after further review.

Further, the platform said it combines advanced automated moderation tools and thousands of trust and safety professionals worldwide to remove of any content violating its guidelines.

“By combining advanced automated moderation tools with the expertise of thousands of trust and safety professionals worldwide, TikTok continues to enforce its Community Guidelines consistently and at scale, addressing harmful content such as misinformation, hate speech, and other policy violations,” the report added.

This comes months after TikTok announced it removed more than 580,000 videos in Kenya between July and September 2025.

In a statement on February 17, TikTok said the videos posted by Kenyan users violated the social media platform’s community guidelines.

TikTok noted that 99.7% of the videos were pulled down from the platform before anyone reported them, with 94.6% of the videos being deleted within 24 hours of posting.

The platform also highlighted that 90,000 live sessions were interrupted for not following the platform's content guidelines during the period.

“In the third quarter of 2025, TikTok removed more than 580,000 videos in Kenya for violating its Community Guidelines. Of these, 99.7% of them were proactively removed before anyone reported them, and 94.6% removed within 24 hours of posting. Additionally, the third quarter of 2025 saw around 90,000 Live sessions interrupted for not following platform content guidelines, representing 1% of live streams in this time,” TikTok said.