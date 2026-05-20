Editor's Review Super Metro has announced a return to normal operations following a two-day strike that disrupted transport services for commuters across its routes.

Super Metro has announced a return to normal operations following a two-day strike that disrupted transport services for commuters across its routes.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 19, Super Metro Chairman Nelson Nduki confirmed the suspension of the strike and expressed appreciation to all parties involved.

"In view of the progress made, we have suspended the strike with immediate effect and resumed normal operations. Thank you very much to all our stakeholders - our investors, drivers, conductors, managers, route marshals, inspectors, and our valued passengers - for your unwavering support and patience during the two-day strike," he said.

Nduki noted that fare adjustments will be considered to reflect changes in fuel costs, with passengers expected to benefit from the recent reduction in diesel prices.

"We will also review our fares in line with the fuel price reduction to ensure our passengers benefit accordingly," he added.

Nduki also highlighted ongoing efforts to engage the government on fuel pricing, saying the matatu sector secured an initial reduction and anticipates further relief in the coming days.

"We made deliberate efforts to engage the government to reduce diesel prices by Ksh 40 to ease the burden on Kenyans. While this has been a challenging process, we have successfully secured a reduction of Ksh 10 per litre, with the expectation of a further Ksh 10 reduction in the coming week," he noted.

File image of Super Metro Chairman Nelson Nduki

Nduki concluded by apologizing for the inconvenience caused during the strike period, noting that the actions taken were intended to achieve long-term relief.

"We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers during this period and sincerely appreciate your understanding, resilience, and continued trust. Our actions were taken with the goal of achieving relief that will benefit both the transport industry and the general public," he stated.

The strike has been suspended for one week to allow room for negotiation between the government and stakeholders in the public transport industry.

In a press briefing earlier Tuesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revealed that the government and stakeholders had agreed to hold discussions at a high level.

"In the intervening period between now and Tuesday, May 26, the ongoing strike is suspended for a period on one week to provide an avenue for consultation and negotiation between the government and stakeholders," he stated.

Murkomen's declaration was corroborated by Matatu Owners Association President Albert Karakacha, who called all matatu operators to return to work to make way for negotiations.

He assured the matatu owners that by next week, something good would have come up to provide a solution to the situation.

"We are going to work very closely with the government, and we have agreed to form a committee which is going to look into other issues related to the transport sector, mostly PSVs," Karakacha stated.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi termed the temporary halt of the strike as a white smoke in the deliberations between the government and the stakeholders.

He revealed that the government had spent Ksh2.7 billion to ensure the Ksh10 percent price reduction in the cost of a litre of diesel in the country.

Kennedy Kaunda, the Tourist Guide Association CEO who intercepted Wandayi's press conference with his viral 'with all due respect' remark, confirmed that the strike had been postponed.

"With all due respect and the respect that we have been given today, I can confirm that the strike has been suspended. Since we have suspended the strike to allow for negotiations, if we are not able to agree, we will come back," he stated.