May 24, 2026 at 07:54 AM

Editor's Review A multi-agency security team has foiled a potential terror attack, arresting a suspect and recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Garissa–Dadaab Road.

A multi-agency security team has foiled a potential terror attack, arresting a suspect and recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Garissa–Dadaab Road.

In a statement on Saturday, May 23 evening, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the security team was on routine patrol in the Haji Aden area when they spotted the suspect, Hussein Issa Baraki, behaving suspiciously.

“A potentially terror mission was thwarted after a multi-agency security team arrested a terror suspect recovering an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the Garissa–Dadaab Road.

“The suspect, Hussein Issa Baraki, raised suspicion after officers on routine patrol at Haji Aden area spotted him by the roadside,” DCI stated.

According to the DCI, the suspect took off to the nearby bush after he noticed the security team was approaching him.

File image of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)

Baraki’s attempt to evade arrest was short-lived as the multi-agency security team pursued and cornered him.

The suspect was then taken back to the exact location where he had been standing before fleeing, where officers discovered an IED.

The multi-agency team also recovered military-style jungle attire, including a jungle jacket and trousers, as well as two mobile phones.

The suspect was escorted to Garissa Police Station for processing as detectives widen investigations ahead of his arraignment.

Meanwhile, the recovered items have been secured as exhibits.

“This case reaffirms security agencies' commitment in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism,” DCI added.

This comes a day after police officers were engaged in a fierce shootout with suspected members of the Al-Shabaab terror group when they raided their camp at Qanjara Durow, Garissa County.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 22, the National Police Service explained that a multi-agency team conducted a sting operation after receiving intelligence reports about the presence of the militants.

The officers managed to neutralise the threat posed by the suspected terrorists, who opened fire indiscriminately.

"During the operation, security personnel established a presence near Gel Qad Junction before advancing towards Qanjara Durow, where they encountered suspected militants and engaged in a fierce exchange of fire.

"They overpowered the Al-Shabaab militants and secured the area. The team further dismantled the camp after neutralising more militants who were present," the statement read in part.

The elite group of officers took control of the camp, where they recovered weapons of mass destruction used by the suspected Al-Shabaab militants.