Editor's Review Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has called out United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Hassan Omar following his remarks on the Mt Kenya region.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has called out United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Hassan Omar following his remarks on the Mt Kenya region.

In a statement on Sunday, May 24, Governor Waiguru accused Omar of engaging in ethnic baiting and divisive politics.

The Kirinyaga county boss claimed that the remarks by Omar are aimed at isolating the Mt Kenya region from other Kenyans.

“I have stood against ethnic-based politics when espoused by some leaders in Mt Kenya. In equal measure, I strongly stand against the Hassan Omar type of ethnic baiting that seeks to isolate the people of Mt Kenya,” read the statement in part.

Governor Waiguru went on to say the ‘two-term’ brigade is a national movement and does not condone ethnic hatred.

Further, Waiguru said Omar’s sentiments could have dangerous consequences for the country if left unchecked.

File image of UDA SG Hassan Omar.

She demanded that the UDA Secretary General issue a public apology over the remarks on Mt Kenya.

“That approach may excite crowds, but it is short-sighted, undemocratic, and can ultimately only be severely injurious to the nation. He owes our nation an apology,” Governor Waiguru stated.

Speaking on May 19 during a press briefing at the UDA headquarters, Omar appeared to target the Mt Kenya region over its strong opposition to President William Ruto.

“When Daniel Arap Moi was in power, you called him a passing cloud and said all sorts of things. When William Ruto took over, you started saying one term.

“Just like Moi was not a passing cloud, neither will Ruto serve for only one term; he will serve two full terms,” he stated.

The UDA Secretary General questioned what President Ruto had done wrong to the Mt Kenya region, while alleging that the region is destroying the country.

“We have reached a point in life where we must say enough is enough. You are destroying the country. You are the ones destroying infrastructure. What exactly did Ruto do to you that is so bad?” Omar posed.