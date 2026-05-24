Editor's Review Some Kenyans wondered how often the president would utilise the Wajir State Lodge, prompting government's reaction.

The national government has defended the necessity of state lodges constructed across the country.

Questions had abounded over the priorities of the government after the unveiling of another state lodge in Wajir County, which is the host of this year's Madaraka Day fete.

Those against the mushrooming of state lodges argued that the costs can be saved by the president operating from major state house in Nairobi, and the others in and Kisumu.

According to them, having a new building where the president rarely spends time is waste of resources which should have channeled to other important causes.

For Wajir for instance, those questioning the need of a state lodge argued that residents there grapple with water challenges everyday, with children learning under dilapidated structures.

"Where are the schools and hospitals? How are the roads over there?Do the residents of Wajir have access to clean drinking water?Anyway,this tells me if the govt wanted to,they would but you don't want," argued Mumbua.

"Next government must really focus on infrastructure for common mwananchi we cannot have politicians living lavish at the expense of good schools and hospitals," said Stephan Wainaina.

New Wajir State Lodge.

However, in its defence on Sunday, May 24, the government explained that the state lodges are essential and form crucial part of the national administration in reaching the grassroots.

Through the Ministry of Interior, the government said state lodges, no matter how remote they might be in location, are essential assets that enhance the dissemination of power and authority to all Kenyans regardless of how far they are from the capital city.

"State Lodges are strategic national assets that are outside the main State House in our capital city, Nairobi, that enable counties to play a more central role, not only as recipients of national policy, but as active architects of Kenya’s democratic project and future," the Ministry said.

It added that the state lodges are not mere installations, explaining that they are essential in the negotiations and governance engagements that are pertinent to the host location.

"It is in these lodges where negotiations and high level meetings on governance, development, national security and administration are hosted with many of the decisions made, directly impacting the regions in which the lodges are located," the Ministry added.

Meanwhile, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo recently toured Wajir County to review the progress of major projects ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations.

As chair of the Steering Committee on National Celebrations, he inspected ongoing works and noted that preparations were advancing, with construction of the main stadium already at 28% completion.

He stressed the urgency of accelerating the pace to meet timelines, reaffirming the government’s commitment to delivering a successful national event through a coordinated, multi‑agency effort.

Omollo highlighted improvements beyond the stadium, including expansion of Wajir International Airport, enhancement of road networks, strengthened security measures, and preparation of accommodation facilities to host the expected influx of guests.

He underscored that rotating national celebrations across regions is a deliberate policy to foster unity and drive development in host counties, pointing to Wajir as a clear demonstration of that commitment.

Confident that preparations would be completed in time, he encouraged Kenyans to attend the Madaraka Day event in large numbers as a united nation.