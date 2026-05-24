Editor's Review The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Omar Hassan has responded to criticism that followed his recent remarks touching on the Mt. Kenya region.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Omar Hassan has responded to criticism that followed his recent remarks touching on the Mt. Kenya region.

In a statement on Sunday, May 24, Omar said his comments were misunderstood and taken out of context.

He said he never intended to offend or demean any community and reaffirmed his commitment to national unity.

"My comments were never intended to demean, offend, or target any community," the statement read in part.

Omar explained that his remarks were linked to his long-standing advocacy on historical land injustices affecting the Coastal region and not an attempt to incite ethnic division.

"Throughout my public life, I have remained firmly committed to upholding the dignity, rights, and unity of all Kenyans. The remarks in question were made within the context of my long-standing advocacy on historical land injustices affecting the Coastal region, and were never intended to promote division, hostility, or animosity among communities," the statement added.

File image of Omar Hassan

Omar also acknowledged that some Kenyans, especially from the Central Kenya region, may have been hurt by the remarks and issued an apology.

"Nevertheless, I fully appreciate that some of our brothers and sisters, particularly from the Central Kenya region, may have felt aggrieved by the remarks. To all those who may have been offended, I sincerely regret the misunderstanding and extend my apology," the statement further read.

The remarks had drawn criticism from several leaders, including Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who condemned what she described as ethnic baiting.

"I have stood against ethnic-based politics when espoused by some leaders in Mt Kenya. In equal measure, I strongly stand against the Hassan Omar type of ethnic baiting that seeks to isolate the people of Mt Kenya," she said.

Waiguru also defended the Tutam movement, saying it was founded on national unity and inclusivity.

"The Tutam movement, to which we remain fully committed, is a national movement that does not legitimize the spewing of ethnic hatred, however couched. As a nation, we have been there before and we said never again," she added.

Waiguru warned that divisive political rhetoric could have damaging consequences for the country.

"That approach may excite crowds, but it is short-sighted, undemocratic, and can ultimately only be severely injurious to the nation. He owes our nation an apology," she concluded.

Speaking on Tuesday, May 19, during a press briefing at the UDA headquarters, Omar appeared to target the Mt Kenya region over its strong opposition to President William Ruto.

"When Daniel Arap Moi was in power, you called him a passing cloud and said all sorts of things. When William Ruto took over, you started saying one term. Just like Moi was not a passing cloud, neither will Ruto serve for only one term; he will serve two full terms," he stated.

Omar questioned what President Ruto had done wrong to the Mt Kenya region, while alleging that the region is destroying the country.

"We have reached a point in life where we must say enough is enough. You are destroying the country. You are the ones destroying infrastructure. What exactly did Ruto do to you that is so bad?" Omar posed.