Editor's Review A parent travelling to Utumishi Girls' Senior School following the deadly school fire tragedy lost her life in a road accident, adding to the sorrow surrounding the incident.

A parent travelling to Utumishi Girls' Senior School following the deadly school fire tragedy lost her life in a road accident on Thursday morning, adding to the sorrow surrounding the incident.

The woman, who was the mother of a Form Four student at the school, died on the spot after the vehicle she was travelling in with her husband was involved in a crash at Kariandusi along the Nakuru-Gilgil Highway.

Confirming the incident, Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Wiston Mwakio said the couple was heading towards Gilgil when their vehicle collided head-on with another car travelling from the opposite direction.

Mwakio confirmed that the couple’s daughter survived the school fire and remained safe at the school.

Meanwhile, the girl's father sustained injuries during the crash and was rushed to Gilgil Sub-County Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

File image of the burned dormitory, Meline Waithera, at Utumishi Girls' Academy

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba confirmed that 16 students lost their lives following the tragic dormitory fire.

Speaking earlier Thursday, the CS noted that 808 students were at the school when the fire broke out.

"Out of that number of 808, we have 16 fatalities whose identities will be identified, and the process of accounting will be taking place with our investigators. It is an unfortunate incident," he said.

Ogamba mentioned that 79 students sustained injuries during the fire incident and were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

He said 71 of the injured students have been discharged from the hospital, while seven are still admitted.

According to Ogamba, one of the injured students was picked up from the hospital by her parents.

"Out of the 808 girls, 79 were injured and taken to the hospital, they were treated, and 71 of them were discharged. We have seven currently admitted, and one has been picked by the parent from the hospital," he stated.

On his part, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the government is standing with families affected by the tragic fire incident at Utumishi Girls Academy Senior School.

The CS said many of the learners at the school are children of officers serving in the National Police Service (NPS).

At the same time, Murkomen urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information as investigations continue into the cause of the fire.

"Most of the children who school here are children of our officers serving in the National Police Service. As a ministry and family, we stand with everyone. Be patient so as to avoid speculation of the cause of this tragedy," he said.