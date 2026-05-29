May 29, 2026 at 10:13 AM

Editor's Review The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has advertised 33 job opportunities.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has advertised 33 job opportunities for Kenyans.

In a public notice on Friday, May 29, the commission invited qualified persons to apply for the vacancies.

“The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is a Constitutional Commission established under Article 171 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, to promote and facilitate the independence and accountability of the Judiciary and the efficient, effective, and transparent administration of justice.

“The Commission invites applications from qualified persons to fill the positions,” the notice read.

The vacancies include: Chairperson, Land Acquisition Tribunal, Chairperson, National Civil Aviation Administrative Review Tribunal, Chairperson, Business Premises Rent Tribunal (BPRT), and Ad hoc Member, Political Parties Disputes Tribunal– (Advocate).

File image of Judiciary Building in Nairobi

Others are: Ad hoc Member, Political Parties Disputes Tribunal– (Non-Advocate), Director, Public Affairs and Corporate Communication, Deputy Director, Strategy, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Deputy Director, Research & Data Analytics, and Deputy Director, Organizational Productivity and Quality Assurance.

JSC is also seeking to fill the position of Deputy Director, Internal Audit, Deputy Director, Risk Management, Assistant Director, Information Systems Audit, and Member Industrial Property Tribunal– (Non-Advocate).

How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications through the JSC’s jobs portal https://jsc.go.ke/jobs-2/.

The commission said the deadline for submitting the applications is June 12, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

JSC noted that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted by the commission for interviews.

Further, the commission warned applicants against any form of Canvassing, saying it will lead to automatic disqualification.

“The Judicial Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer and selects candidates on merit through fair and open competition from the widest range of eligible candidates,” JSC added.

This comes almost two months after JSC announced 108 job vacancies for legal professionals.

In a public notice on Thursday, March 26, JSC invited qualified and interested candidates to apply for the positions.

The vacancies included: Law Clerk (1) post, Senior Legal Researcher (22) posts, and Legal Researcher (85) posts.

The qualifications for legal researchers included a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from a recognized university, a Postgraduate Diploma in Law, and admission to the Bar as an Advocate of the High Court.