Editor's Review KeNHA has issued a 30-day notice directing traders and other unauthorized occupants operating along the Kisii-Ahero Highway to vacate road reserve areas.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a 30-day notice directing traders and other unauthorized occupants operating along the Kisii-Ahero Highway to vacate road reserve areas.

In a notice on Friday, May 29, the authority announced that all illegal roadside occupants must clear the affected areas within 30 days.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) hereby notifies all illegal roadside occupants, including traders and unauthorized structures along the Kisii - Ahero (A1) Road, to remove their wares and vacate the road reserve within thirty (30) days from the date of this notice," the notice read.

KeNHA explained that the move forms part of a wider effort to remove obstructions that may interfere with traffic movement along the busy highway corridor.

"The project is part of the Authority's ongoing road safety improvement initiative that seeks to reduce accidents and ensure the unobstructed flow of traffic along the Highway," the statement added.

File image of KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli

KeNHA further warned that enforcement measures would be taken against those who fail to comply after the notice period lapses.

"All affected traders are urged to comply within the stipulated timeframe upon the expiry of this notice, on June 27, 2026 to avoid enforcement action in accordance with the relevant laws governing road reserves," the statement concluded.

This comes days after KeNHA issued a 30-day eviction notice to traders, developers, and other operators who have encroached on road reserves along key highways in Nandi and Bungoma counties.

In a notice on Wednesday, May 27, the authority said the directive affects sections along the Chebarbar-Lessos-Nabkoi (B12), Mayoni-Bungoma (B139), and Chepsonoi-Kapsabet (B12) roads.

KeNHA stated that the notice targets all unauthorized developments erected within both the old and new road alignments.

"The Authority hereby notifies the public and all roadside development operators and traders to remove all structures on the road reserve whose installation is not duly approved," the notice read.

KeNHA explained the types of structures affected by the notice and warned that all encroachments within the affected road corridors must be cleared.

"These include makeshift structures, permanent and semi-permanent buildings, Billboards, Directional and Advertisement Signs, Tree Nursery Beds, and any other thing done without the consent of the Authority within the road reserve of both directions of the following roads," the notice added.

According to KeNHA, the move is aimed at facilitating road reserve protection activities and ensuring the affected corridors remain free from illegal occupation.

"All the operators are, therefore, through this Notice, directed to remove all the said structures within 30 days from the Date of this Notice. This is to pave the way for the implementation of road reserve protection activities," the notice further read.