Editor's Review Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has assured Kenyans that the country has no fuel shortage despite ongoing volatility in global markets.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has assured Kenyans that the country has no fuel shortage despite ongoing volatility in global markets.

In a statement on Friday, May 29, CS Wandayi said fuel shipments are arriving as scheduled, and distribution across the country is going on without any interruption.

“On supply, Kenya remains secure. Fuel continues to arrive as scheduled, storage levels are stable, and distribution across the country is ongoing without interruption.

“There is no national shortage, and systems at the Port of Mombasa and inland depots continue to operate normally,” read the statement in part.

CS Wandayi noted that the Ministry of Energy has institutionalized spot checks at all levels of storage and supply to ensure full compliance.

File image of CS Opiyo Wandayi at a fuel station.

Regarding fuel prices, CS Wandayi said the country remains affected by global market trends.

However, the Energy CS said Kenya’s systems are designed to mitigate the changes in a structured and predictable way.

“The G2G framework is working as intended - anchoring supply, reducing exposure to volatility, and providing a buffer during global uncertainty. This framework provides Kenya with a key advantage: predictability.

“This stability has been one of Kenya’s biggest advantages in managing supply reliability and cushioning consumers from even sharper price shocks,” he said.

CS Wandayi also said the G-to-G framework has enabled diversification in sourcing fuel with cargoes being loaded from a range of supply points, including Europe, the US Gulf Coast, India, and the Red Sea.

“This diversification strengthens resilience, reduces reliance on any single route, and ensures continuity even when traditional supply channels face disruption,” he stated.

Further, he mentioned that the G-to-G arrangement has enabled Kenya to maintain relatively stable freight and premium costs of between $78 and $ 97 per tonne, compared to some countries where costs reportedly surged to between $250 and $300 per tonne.

Additionally, CS Wandayi said there are signs indicating that the global pressures affecting fuel supply are easing.

“There are early signs that global pressures may begin to ease. Changes in demand patterns and improved supply routing are gradually stabilising international markets. While the situation remains fluid and unpredictable, the direction is encouraging,” he added.

The energy CS’s statement comes a week after President William Ruto held talks with transport operators following a strike over high fuel prices.

Speaking after the meeting, the Head of State directed the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to reduce diesel prices by Ksh10 a liter in the June to July window.

“I have directed that in the next pricing cycle we are going to further reduce the price of diesel by Ksh10 for the June-July cycle to stabilize pump prices and provide additional relief to consumers,” Ruto announced.

At the same time, President Ruto directed the Ministry of Transport to engage financial institutions and banking partners to provide a platform for transport operators to address the financial challenges arising from the current fuel price crisis.

In the last review, EPRA increased the prices of Petrol and Diesel by Ksh16.65 per liter and Ksh46.29 per liter, respectively.

The authority later increased diesel prices by Ksh10 per liter and increased kerosene prices by Ksh38 per liter.