Editor's Review Gor Mahia has received a congratulatory message from FIFA President Gianni Infantino ahead of their title coronation after reclaiming the Kenyan Premier League crown.

Gor Mahia has received a congratulatory message from FIFA President Gianni Infantino ahead of their title coronation after reclaiming the Kenyan Premier League crown.

In a letter dated Thursday, May 28, and addressed to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed, the FIFA chief praised the club for their achievement, recognizing the effort that went into securing another league title.

"By means of this letter, I am pleased to congratulate the recently crowned champions of Kenya, Gor Mahia FC. Their constant efforts and results throughout the season have paid off, resulting in this important title," the letter read.

Infantino extended his congratulations to the players, technical bench, management, and everyone associated with the club.

"Congratulations to each and every member of the team and of the club for this great achievement," the letter added.

Infantino also acknowledged the role played by FKF in supporting football development in Kenya, with Infantino expressing appreciation to the federation leadership.

"While thanking you and your Federation for your continuous support, work, and dedication for the development of football in your country, I look forward, dear President, to seeing you again soon," the letter concluded.

File image of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FKF President Hussein Mohammed

This comes a week after Infantino mourned the death of Harambee Stars legend Allan Thigo, describing him as a player whose legacy in Kenyan football will never be forgotten.

In a condolence message on Thursday, May 21, Infantino paid tribute to the former midfielder’s achievements for both Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia FC.

"I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player Allan Thigo. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss," the letter read.

Infantino highlighted Thigo’s contribution to the national team, noting his role in helping Kenya qualify for its maiden Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

"During his international career, Allan Thigo won over 80 caps for Kenya and was part of the national team that qualified for their first-ever African Cup of Nations in 1972," the letter added.

The FIFA boss also reflected on Thigo’s successful club career with Gor Mahia, where he became one of the most respected midfielders of his generation.

"At club level, he will be remembered for his long career with Gor Mahia FC, notably winning an unbeaten league title in 1976, before leading the club to the final of the 1979 African Cup Winners' Cup," the letter further read.

Infantino concluded by extending condolences to the Kenyan football fraternity and Thigo’s family.

"On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Football Kenya Federation, and to Allan Thigo's family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you," the letter concluded.