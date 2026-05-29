May 29, 2026 at 11:20 AM

Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at President William Ruto over the proposed establishment of a US-backed Ebola quarantine facility in Kenya.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at President William Ruto over the proposed establishment of a US-backed Ebola quarantine facility in Kenya.

In a post on Friday, May 29, Gachagua accused President Ruto of exposing Kenyans to risk by allowing the Ebola Quarantine facility to be set up in Kenya.

“While other Nations are protecting their people against Health Pandemics, Kenya's William Ruto is exposing the Kenyan people to death. What is greed? What is reckless? What is patriotism?” Gachagua posed.

The DCP Party leader welcomed the conservatory orders issued by the High Court blocking the establishment of the Ebola Quarantine facility.

“I salute and welcome the High Court of Kenya ruling on putting brakes on the evil scheme to establish an Ebola Center in our country, putting millions of lives at risk,” he stated.

File image of President William Ruto.

Further, Gachagua applauded Kenyans and health professionals for speaking out against the proposed project.

“Kenyans Will not allow a desperate regime to endanger their lives after messing up the country through mismanagement, corruption, conflict of interest and state capture,” added Gachagua.

The former DP’s statement comes after Justice Patricia Nyaundi issued conservatory orders blocking the establishment of a quarantine facility in Kenya by the United States government or any foreign agency.

The High Court judge issued the orders on Friday, May 29, following a petition filed by the Katiba Institute.

Justice Nyaundi also restrained the government from allowing the entry of any persons exposed to or infected with Ebola.

“A conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the Respondents from establishing, operationalizing, facilitating, approving or permitting the establishment and/or operation of any Ebola exposure, quarantine, isolation or treatment facility in Kenya pursuant to any arrangement with the United States of America or any foreign government or agency pending the inter-parties hearing of this application,” the orders read in part.

The case will be mentioned on Tuesday June, 2, 2026, for further directions.

On Thursday, President Ruto held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

During the discussions, Rubio informed President Ruto that the US government intends to commit Ksh1.74 billion ($13.5 million) toward Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts.