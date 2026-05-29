May 29, 2026 at 11:44 AM

Editor's Review Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has issued a warning to members of the public over a new scam targeting job seekers.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has issued a warning to members of the public over a new scam targeting job seekers.

In a notice on Friday, May 29, the company raised concern after receiving reports that fraudsters are impersonating officials and asking applicants to send money under the pretense of processing documents before interviews.

"We have received reports of fake interview messages asking applicants to pay Ksh 100 via M-Pesa to 0141331967 for “medical document processing” before an interview," the notice read.

The company stressed that legitimate recruitment processes do not involve applicants paying money at any stage.

"Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company will NEVER ask for money to apply, process documents, or secure an interview," the notice added.

Nairobi Water urged members of the public who receive such messages not to send money or provide personal documents to unknown individuals.

It advised anyone who encounters suspicious recruitment messages to report them immediately and verify information through its pilot line by calling 0703 080 000.

File image of Nairobi Water technicians at work

This comes days after Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) dismissed an advertisement circulating online claiming the hospital is recruiting registered nurses.

In a statement on Monday, May 25, KNH clarified that the advertisement did not originate from the facility.

The hospital advised members of the public to verify vacancies from the hospital’s official communication channels.

“Please note that this advertisement circulating online claiming that KNH is recruiting registered nurses is fake and has not been issued by the Hospital.

“Members of the public are advised to always verify vacancies through official KNH communication channels,” KNH stated.

Prior to that, the National Employment Authority (NEA) had warned Kenyans against engaging with an unregistered recruitment agency identified as M-Ajira.

In a statement on Friday, May 15, the authority cautioned job seekers and the public to remain vigilant when seeking employment opportunities abroad through private agencies.

"The National Employment Authority wishes to caution jobseekers and members of the public against engaging with a private recruitment agency operating under the name M-Ajira," the statement read.

NEA stated that the agency had not been registered as required under the Labour Institutions Act, therefore failing to meet the legal requirements regulating recruitment and placement services for migrant workers.

"The agency is not registered by the National Employment Authority (NEA) as required under the Labour Institutions Act, 2007, and has therefore not complied with the legal framework governing recruitment and placement of jobseekers in employment abroad," the statement added.

The authority urged Kenyans seeking jobs abroad to confirm the registration status of agencies before engaging them to avoid falling victim to fraud or illegal recruitment schemes.

"Job seekers and prospective migrant workers are encouraged to verify the authenticity of the registration status of any recruitment agency they wish to engage with," the statement concluded.