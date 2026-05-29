Editor's Review Investigations into the deadly fire tragedy at Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School have now entered a new phase after DCI launched an extensive probe into the incident.

Investigations into the deadly fire tragedy at Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School in Gilgil, Nakuru County, have now entered a new phase after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) launched an extensive probe into the incident that claimed the lives of sixteen students.

In a statement on Friday, May 29, the DCI confirmed that emergency response and rescue operations had concluded, noting that specialized investigators had officially taken over the matter.

"Following the successful conclusion of the multi-agency emergency response and rescue operations, a dedicated investigation team led by the Director of Homicide has taken over the case," the statement read.

According to the agency, investigators have since processed the scene at the Meline Waithera Dormitory, where forensic specialists, crime scene investigators, intelligence officers, and DNA experts have been examining evidence.

The DCI said the dormitory suffered extensive destruction, particularly on the upper floor, where the fire caused the greatest damage.

"The dormitory is a two-storey building in which the first floor sustained extensive fire damage, while the ground floor remained largely intact. The affected upper floor consists of twelve cubicles accommodating a total of 135 double-decker beds," the statement added.

Following detailed scene examination, investigators recovered sixteen bodies from the dormitory.

The remains were transferred to Naivasha Sub-county Referral Hospital Mortuary, where post-mortem examinations and formal identification procedures are expected to take place.

File image of the dormitory

Authorities say investigations remained active on Friday as specialists continued gathering forensic evidence and documenting the scene.

"Crime scene processing and documentation continue today, May 29, 2026, as investigators work to establish the suspected point of origin of the fire, analyse burn patterns, identify potential ignition sources, determine the presence of any accelerants, and evaluate the integrity of electrical installations and structural fire dynamics to establish the exact cause and sequence of events," the statement continued.

According to DCI, detectives have interviewed students, teachers, and other witnesses while forensic teams continue reviewing CCTV recordings obtained from the school.

In a major development, investigators revealed that several students have now been identified as key persons of interest as detectives pursue a suspected arson angle.

"Preliminary investigations have identified eight students as persons of interest in connection with the planning and execution of the suspected arson attack. The eight girls have since been arrested and are currently in police custody," the statement noted.

Detectives continue recording additional statements and analysing evidence as they attempt to reconstruct the events leading up to the fire.

Meanwhile, a parent travelling to Utumishi Girls' Senior School following the deadly school fire tragedy lost her life in a road accident on Thursday morning, adding to the sorrow surrounding the incident.

The woman, who was the mother of a Form Four student at the school, died on the spot after the vehicle she was travelling in with her husband was involved in a crash at Kariandusi along the Nakuru-Gilgil Highway.

Confirming the incident, Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Wiston Mwakio said the couple was heading towards Gilgil when their vehicle collided head-on with another car travelling from the opposite direction.

Mwakio confirmed that the couple’s daughter survived the school fire and remained safe at the school.

Meanwhile, the girl's father sustained injuries during the crash and was rushed to Gilgil Sub-County Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).