Editor's Review Journalists who will contest elective seats will be barred from live hosting and anchoring.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) on Friday, May 29, set three strict guidelines for Trevor Ombija and other journalists who have declared interest in political seats ahead of the 2027 elections.

MCK stated that while it encourages journalists, editors and media practitioners to contest in elective politics, a more responsible approach was required from them.

Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo confirmed that the Council was finalising comprehensive Guidelines on Media Conduct and Reporting for the 2027 General Election.

"The guidelines will outline strict operational protocols, including clear resignation timelines; mandatory exit dates by which political aspirants must step down from newsrooms and active media practice," the statement read in part.

Omwoyo stated that journalists who enter politics will be barred from conducting or spearheading certain programmes for their media houses.

A photo collage of journalists Trevor Ombija and Stephen Letoo



"The guidelines will include strict on-air suspension protocols: the immediate cessation of live hosting, anchoring, and reporting for any practitioner declaring political intent," the statement continued.

MCK further demands that newsrooms where the journalists served provide fair, balanced, and equal coverage to all competitors, without giving preference to their former staff.

Omwoyo revealed that a new Special Governance Support Programme was being designed and will equip media professionals with the leadership and policy tools needed to run effective, impactful political campaigns.

The Council announced that it would host a Validation Workshop with Editorial Leadership to refine the protocols and gazette the finalised guidelines within 30 days.

Ombija declared interest in the Nyakach Parliamentary Seat. He will battle it out with incumbent Joshua Aduma, who has been in office since 2013.

Other journalists and media practitioners linked to political seats include Lulu Hassan (Mvita Constituency), Stephen Letoo (Kilgoris Constituency), Tina Ogal (Embakasi East Constituency), Willis Raburu (Kisumu Senator), and Inooro TV's Michael Njenga (Kabete Constituency)



