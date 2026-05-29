Editor's Review A Kenya Power employee and an accomplice have been arrested in a bribery sting conducted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

A Kenya Power employee and an accomplice have been arrested in a bribery sting conducted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

In a statement on Friday, May 29, the anti-graft agency said the suspects were arrested following an undercover operation after a complaint was filed by a resident whose electricity supply had been disconnected.

According to EACC, the Kenya Power technician reportedly demanded a bribe in exchange for restoring power.

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Kenya Power employee and an accomplice for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe to reconnect electricity to a residential property," the statement read.

EACC revealed that the complaint was lodged on Thursday, May 28, prompting detectives to launch investigations into the matter.

"The arrest followed a complaint lodged with the Commission on 28th May 2026 by a resident whose electricity had been disconnected two days earlier," the statement added.

EACC said investigations established that the main suspect, identified as Gerald Nyaoke, allegedly demanded Ksh30,000 from the complainant to facilitate the reconnection.

"Investigations established that the suspect, Gerald Nyaoke, a technician attached to the Kenya Power Donholm Office, allegedly demanded Kes 30,000 from the complainant in exchange for restoring power supply," the statement revealed.

File image of the suspects

Subsequently, detectives mounted a sting operation that enabled them to monitor the interactions between the complainant and the suspects before making the arrests after the alleged bribe exchange.

"Following the complaint, EACC detectives mounted an operation that enabled them to monitor and document interactions between the complainant and the suspects, culminating in the arrest after the alleged bribe exchange," the statement concluded.

The suspects were later escorted to the Integrity Centre for further processing and investigations.

This comes a week after EACC arrested a former employee of the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) in connection with the alleged use of forged academic certificates to secure public employment.

In a statement on Thursday, May 21, the commission said the arrest was part of its ongoing crackdown on individuals using fake academic qualifications to obtain jobs in public institutions.

"The suspect, Mercy Akinyi Ofuwa, is accused of using a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate to secure employment at the OAG," the statement read.

According to EACC, investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly presented fake academic documents during her application process at the Office of the Auditor General.

"Investigations conducted by the Commission established that Ms Ofuwa allegedly forged KCSE academic documents purportedly from Umina Secondary School and successfully used them in her application for employment at the Office of the Auditor General," the statement added.

The anti-graft agency said the case file was forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after investigations were completed, leading to the approval of several charges against the suspect.

"Upon conclusion of investigations, the Commission forwarded the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who approved charges of forgery, uttering a false document, and fraudulent acquisition of public property amounting to Ksh5,838,790, being salaries allegedly earned by the suspect during her employment at the OAG," the statement further read.

EACC disclosed that the suspect has since been released on a cash bail of Ksh50,000 pending her arraignment in court.

The commission also announced plans to recover the salaries and benefits allegedly obtained fraudulently during the suspect’s time in public service.

"EACC will also file civil proceedings to recover all the salaries and benefits earned by the accused person based on the fake academic qualifications," the statement concluded.