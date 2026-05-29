Editor's Review President William Ruto has assented to three new laws aimed at strengthening disaster response, enhancing forest conservation, and promoting equitable development.

President William Ruto has assented to three new laws aimed at strengthening disaster response, enhancing forest conservation, and promoting equitable development.

In a statement on Friday, May 29, Ruto said the new legislation would strengthen institutions responsible for disaster management, environmental conservation, and development planning.

"Assented to three critical Bills that will strengthen disaster response, protect our forests, and deliver equitable development to all parts of the country," he wrote.

The National Disaster Risk Management Act establishes a legal framework for handling disasters at both the national and county levels.

The law seeks to improve coordination in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery while ensuring timely intervention during emergencies.

The new law also creates institutions tasked with overseeing disaster management operations across the country.

"The Act establishes the National Disaster Risk Management Authority and County Disaster Risk Management Committees, which will coordinate response, issue early warnings, and ensure resources reach people on time," the statement added.

File image of President William Ruto after assenting to the Bills

At the same time, Ruto assented to the Forest Conservation and Management (Amendment) Act, 2025, which strengthens the country’s legal and institutional framework for forest conservation and climate-responsive forestry practices.

The legislation is expected to enhance sustainable forest management, conservation efforts, and forestry research.

"It also strengthens the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and re-establishes the Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI) as the lead forestry research institution," the statement noted.

Ruto also signed into law the Equalisation Fund Appropriations Act, 2025, which allocates Ksh16.8 billion to support development projects in 34 marginalised counties.

The funds will be used to improve access to basic services such as water, roads, electricity, and health facilities in underserved areas as part of efforts to reduce regional disparities.

"The funds go directly to special-purpose accounts, not the County Revenue Fund, to ensure it is used only for basic services in areas that have lagged behind in development," the statement further read.

Notably, according to the legislative records, the Equalisation Fund Appropriations Bill, 2025, was introduced in the National Assembly on June 17, 2025, by Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairperson Samuel Atandi.

The Bill was passed by the National Assembly with amendments on July 30, 2025, before the Senate approved it without amendments on May 12, 2026.

Of the Ksh16.8 billion allocation, Ksh16.296 billion will be distributed among the 34 counties identified as marginalised by the Commission on Revenue Allocation, while Ksh504 million has been earmarked for administrative expenses of the Equalisation Fund Secretariat and Board.

The law further provides that the funds will be deposited into special-purpose accounts held at the Central Bank of Kenya instead of County Revenue Funds.