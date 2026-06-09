Editor's Review NTSA DG Nashon Kondiwa apologised to Kenyans for any inconvenience caused by the disruptions.

On Tuesday, June 9, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) announced a 16-hour system disruption.

In a statement issued to the public, NTSA disclosed that the intermittent system availability will run from Tuesday, June 9, at 4 p.m. to Wednesday, June 10, at 8 a.m.

Director General Nashon Kondiwa explained that the downtime will allow the authority to incorporate the electronic motor vehicle registration certificate (eLogbook) into the system.

"This is to inform all our stakeholders that the NTSA system will experience intermittent unavailability to facilitate a smooth transition to the eLogbook," the statement read in part.

Kondiwa apologised to Kenyans for any inconvenience that the system unavailability may cause.

A file photo of the notice issued by NTSA on June 9, 2026.



"We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to offer quality services for you," the Director General reiterated.

He informed Kenyans that the NTSA would still offer support to Kenyans at their physical offices and through their online information desk, [email protected].

Earlier, the Authority announced Wednesday, July 10, as the transition date from the physical logbook to the virtual eLogbook.

Under the eLogbook, car owners will no longer have to worry about misplacing their car ownership documents or the risk of the traditional logbook being damaged.

Additionally, the eLogbook will be issued instantly, allowing real-time updates in case of a change of ownership, and its digital encryption secures it from being forged.

The new electronic logbook will be easily accessible, have a QR code for verification, and allow motor vehicle owners to quickly process insurance and access credit facilities.

Before the digital logbook was launched, NTSA invited Kenyans and stakeholders to submit their views as required by the Constitution of Kenya.