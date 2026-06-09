Editor's Review KHRC has claimed that 19 protesters were arrested in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, after demonstrations against a proposed U.S.-linked Ebola facility turned violent.

Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has claimed that 19 protesters were arrested in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, after demonstrations against a proposed U.S.-linked Ebola facility turned violent.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 9, the organization said hooded police officers deployed in the town fired live bullets and carried out arbitrary arrests during the protests.

KHRC said residents had taken to the streets demanding more information from the government regarding the proposed facility and its potential impact on public health.

"Residents took to the streets, demanding that William Ruto’s regime disclose agreements, negotiations, safety checks, approvals, and operational protocols related to a U.S.-linked Ebola facility that it said will be established in the county. Protesters also called for assurances regarding public health safety," the statement read.

KHRC alleged that security officers used unmarked vehicles during the operation and targeted both demonstrators and members of the media covering the events.

"KHRC has verified reports and reviewed videos showing police moving through the area on motorbikes and in white Land Cruisers and Subarus with removed or concealed license plates, as officers attacked protesters and journalists," the statement added.

File image of protests in Nanyuki

KHRC condemned the actions of the police, arguing that the operation violated constitutional protections on the right to assemble and protest.

"The conduct of police contravenes the law. KHRC demands that police respect the right to protest, provide security for protesters, unconditionally release all those detained, and ensure that they are clearly identifiable," the statement further read.

Elsewhere, this comes days after U.S. officials broke their silence after widespread speculation surrounding an aircraft seen landing at the Laikipia airbase.

The US Embassy in Kenya has dismissed claims that Americans exposed to Ebola had already arrived in the country.

The officials clarified that the aircraft was carrying equipment and healthcare personnel to prepare a proposed quarantine facility.

Further, the embassy revealed that the flight had already departed before a court order halting the project was issued.

U.S. officials further explained that construction of the quarantine facility, which was expected to take less than a month to complete, has since stopped following the court ruling.

They emphasized that the proposed facility had been designed to meet strict public health requirements and reduce contamination risks should it become operational.

The officials also defended the decision to use Laikipia airbase as the proposed location, saying the site was selected because of its isolated position away from densely populated areas.

According to the officials, discussions surrounding the project began nearly two weeks earlier as authorities explored ways to protect the large international community and humanitarian organizations operating within Kenya.

They further argued that Kenya was selected because of its strategic role as a regional and global transport hub, pointing to the large number of international flights and cargo trucks entering and leaving the country daily.