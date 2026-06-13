Editor's Review Each of the seven fishermen were handed 10 years in jail with option of Ksh3.5 million fine.

Seven Kenyan fishermen who were convicted in Tanzania have been freed and flown back to the country.

They had been held in Kenya's southern neighbour for over two months, prompting the intervention of the government.

Their arrival at Moi International Airport on Friday, June 13, was marked by an emotional reunion with family members, friends, and officials from the Kenyan Maritime Authority, who had been anxiously awaiting their return.

The fishermen were arrested in Kilua waters alongside 61 migrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Burundi, with Tanzanian authorities accusing them of aiding the illegal transportation of migrants using a Kenyan fishing vessel.

Following their conviction, each of the seven was handed a 10‑year prison sentence or a fine of Ksh3.5 million, a punishment that sparked concern among Kenyan stakeholders about the risks faced by local fishermen operating across borders.

Seven fishermen rescued from Tanzania.

Speaking at the reception at Moi International Mombasa, Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho warmly welcomed the fishermen back and reminded all Kenyan crews working in foreign waters to strictly adhere to the maritime laws and regulations of host countries.

He stressed that compliance is essential to avoid similar ordeals, underscoring the government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of Kenyan fishermen while encouraging responsible practices in international waters.

In other news, Siaya Senator and ODM leader Oburu Oginga recently urged Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to ease the near‑takeover of Migingo Island by Ugandan forces.

The island, located in Lake Victoria, has long been a flashpoint between Kenya and Uganda, with Ugandan troops firing warning shots to intimidate Kenyan fishermen and traders since armed police and marines were deployed there in 2004.

Kenyan fishermen have repeatedly complained of harassment, prompting Oburu, speaking in Kisumu during the launch of Phase 2C of the Standard Gauge Railway attended by Museveni, to propose that Migingo be jointly managed by both nations.

He voiced concern over the mistreatment of fishermen from both sides and challenged Museveni and President William Ruto to establish a cooperative framework that would allow shared use of the island while preventing further conflict.