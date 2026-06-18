Editor's Review Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has declared his support for the Linda Mwananchi movement, saying he has officially joined the political outfit.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has declared his support for the Linda Mwananchi movement, saying he has officially joined the political outfit.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, June 17, Kang'ata said the faction aligns with the aspirations of ordinary Kenyans and offers a platform to champion key national priorities.

"I have officially crossed over to Linda Mwananchi. I am a Linda person. I view Linda like the free market of Kenyan politics, where there are no barriers to entry and exit. I will discuss where I will vie later," he announced.

Kang'ata said the country is at a critical political moment where leaders must align themselves with the wishes of the people rather than personal interests.

He explained that his decision was guided by public sentiment and what he believes Kenyans want from their leaders.

"We are in that season where people have to take a position that reflects the people’s wishes. It has nothing to do with me; it has everything to do with Kenyans," he added.

Kang'ata argued that Linda Mwananchi has the potential to unite citizens across the country and provide a platform for advancing policies that directly improve livelihoods.

"Personally, I am convinced that Linda is one entity that brings all Kenyans together. For this country to go forward, we need to put 3 policies ahead: manufacturing, more money for education, and healthcare. I believe Linda will grant us that opportunity to champion for those causes," he further said.

File image of Irungu Kang'ata

This development comes over a month after Kang'ata announced that he will not seek re-election for the Murang’a governorship on the UDA ticket in 2027.

In a statement on Sunday, May 3, he said he had arrived at the decision after careful consideration, while indicating that he would, at a later stage, reveal the political platform under which he intends to defend his seat.

"I have no doubt to say that after careful reflection, I wish to state that come 2027, I will not defend my seat on the current party ticket. I will later, at a certain stage, communicate the platform which I will present myself to the electorate," he said.

Kang'ata stressed that his decision should not be interpreted as a break with the ruling party.

He said he would remain committed to his current responsibilities and continue cooperating with President William Ruto and the national administration for the remainder of his term.

"However, until then, I will remain a disciplined and committed member of the UDA party. I will continue to serve diligently in my capacity and to cooperate with the national government in delivering development to our people. I will remain loyal to the President and also to the party during the remainder of this term," he added.

Kang’ata also moved to clarify that he has no ambitions for the national executive office, saying his political interest is confined to retaining the Murang’a top seat.

"I do not intend to vie to become the President of Kenya, nor do I want to become the Deputy President of this country. Therefore, my interest and his interest do not conflict, strictly speaking. Mine is only to defend my Murang'a seat," he further said.