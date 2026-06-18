Editor's Review The newly constructed home will be officially dedicated during a prayer ceremony scheduled for Friday.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech has announced the completion of a house for the family of the late Amos Kipngetich, one of the victims who died in the helicopter crash that also claimed the life of former Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng'eno.

In an update on Wednesday, June 17, the lawmaker revealed that the newly constructed home will be officially dedicated during a prayer ceremony scheduled for Friday, June 19.

Koech said the project had been completed and would be handed over to the family during the event.

"This Friday in Emurua Dikirr Constituency we pray and dedicate the houses that we built for the family of the late Amos Kipngetich who was one of the victims of the chopper crash that claimed the life of my colleague, Johanna Ngeno," he wrote.

File image of the house built for Amos Kipngetich's family

The development comes months after Koech announced plans to support Amos' family after visiting their home.

On Thursday, March 12, the lawmaker visited the family where he offered condolences and pledged assistance following the devastating incident.

"Earlier today, I visited the family of the late Amos Kipngetich at their home in Soget Village, Mogondo Ward, Emurua Dikirr Constituency.

"Amos was among the victims of the plane crash that claimed several lives, including that of my colleague, Hon. Johanna Ngeno," he said.

File image of the house built for Amos Kipngetich's family

Koech stated that beyond covering education costs for Amos' sibling, he would also ensure that the victim's immediate family members receive better houses.

"In addition to paying school fees for Amos’s sibling, as directed by H.E. the President, I will immediately commence the construction of houses for Amos’s mother and his brothers," he added.

File image of the house built for Amos Kipngetich's family

Prior to that, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei had pledged support and a job placement to a young nurse who took part in the rescue efforts following the helicopter crash.

In a statement on Monday, March 2, the Nandi Senator said he had personally spoken to the nurse and acknowledged her role during the rescue mission.

"I have just had a phone call conversation with our heroine, Jeptoo Jacobeth, of Saturday rescue mission of ill fated helicopter air crash that killed Hon. Ngeno Ngong Johanna MP Emurua Dikir constituency and 5 others," he said.

Cherargei went on to explain her academic background and current professional status, noting that she had recently completed her studies and was preparing for national licensing exams.

"She just cleared her studies at Kendu Bay Adventist school of medical sciences in February 2026 of Community Health Nurse course. She is waiting to do the Kenya Nursing council Qualifying Exams scheduled for May 2026," he added.

Cherargei further revealed that he had stepped in to clear her outstanding financial obligations to ensure she proceeds smoothly to sit her exams and qualify as a registered nurse.

"I have paid for her upcoming exams and pending school fees to allow her to clearance and get registered as a practicing nurse," he further said.

Cherargei promised continued mentorship and support, including helping her secure placement after qualification so she can continue serving the public.

"We shall work the journey with her until she gets placement and advance her efforts of serving humanity as an honour of our departed brothers," he concluded.