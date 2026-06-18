Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has instructed Members of Parliament allied to the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) to reject the Finance Bill 2026.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has instructed Members of Parliament allied to the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) to reject the Finance Bill 2026.

In a statement on Thursday, June 18, Gachagua said the committee stage voting on the bill is a defining moment for Kenyans.

According to the DCP party leader, the vote will determine whether MPs stand with citizens or support policies he claimed are oppressive.

“Today’s vote at the National Assembly for or against the 2026 Finance Bill is a defining moment for the people of the Republic of Kenya. At the end of the day, the people of Kenya will know whether their elected representative supports measures that oppress them more or cares for them.

“Our DCP allied members have instructions to vote against the Finance Bill 2026 and stay in the House to force a division. The People of Kenya must know who is for or against them,” Gachagua stated.

File image of DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua.

At the same time, the former DP took aim at lawmakers he claimed are sitting on the fence and may skip the vote on the Finance Bill 2026.

Gachagua said the MPs must make up their mind, adding that any lawmaker who skips the vote will be deemed to be against the people of Kenya.

“They must make up their mind to be with the people or against them. There is no neutral position when the welfare of the people of Kenya is at stake. You are either for the people of Kenya or against them,” added Gachagua.

MPs are scheduled to vote on the Finance Bill 2026 on Thursday afternoon during a committee of the whole house.

During the vote, the lawmakers will consider the proposed tax legislation clause by clause.

The Finance Bill 2026 seeks to raise an additional Ksh98.9 billion in revenue for the government.

On June 5, Gachagua claimed that the Finance Bill 2026 was the worst in Kenya's history.

Gachagua described it as a punitive bill and argued that it should not be allowed to be passed into law.

He stated that the Finance Bill 2026 increases heavy taxation pressure, doubles compliance pressure, and escalates household costs.

"This is the worst Finance Bill in the history of Kenya. It does not deserve the light of the day. The Bill is heavily detrimental," Gachagua declared.