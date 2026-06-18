Editor's Review President William Ruto is back in the country, days after he flew to Evian, France, to attend the G7 Summit.

President William Ruto is back in the country, days after he flew to Evian, France, to attend the G7 Summit.

The Head of State quietly returned and landed in Mombasa County on Thursday, June 18, in the morning.

Hours after jetting back, President Ruto toured the Dr. Fridtjof Nansen Research Vessel in the Indian Ocean.

Leaders from the coastal region including Mining CS Hassan Joho and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, accompanied President Ruto to tour the vessel.

The President has jetted out of the country on Monday, June 15, to attend the G7 summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Screengrab image of President William Ruto and CS Hassan Joho in Mombasa.

The summit, which began on Monday and ended on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, brought together world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

During the summit, President Ruto represented Africa and advanced the continent's priorities.

He champion for stronger partnerships between Africa and the world’s leading economies in trade, infrastructure, energy, climate resilience and innovation.

Ruto also advocated for renewed international solidarity and a more inclusive framework for shared global prosperity.

"For too long, however, Africa's engagement with the rest of the world has been defined by the extraction of raw materials with limited value addition on the continent. That model is no longer acceptable.

"Africa is not seeking extractive relationships. We are seeking partnerships founded on sovereign equality, mutual respect, and shared prosperity," Ruto said during the summit.

On the sidelines of the event, President Ruto held bilateral meetings with several Heads of State and Government to strengthen strategic partnerships, deepen economic cooperation, and mobilize investments.

President Ruto held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Further, the Head of State met OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and European Union President Ursula von der Leyen.