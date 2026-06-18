Editor's Review "Most of them are very uncomfortable with this government, but they still need a salary."

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed on Thursday, June 19, that he has been holding secret night meetings with senior officials in President William Ruto's government.

Speaking at an engagement forum with DCP aspirants for 2027, Gachagua said the meetings have been held behind closed doors.

He claimed that the leaders intimated to him that they were displeased with Ruto's government but were afraid to walk out prematurely.

The ex-DP added that the leaders were feeding him with intel and promised not to unmask them until the time was right.

"There are people within government who are also consulting with us, but we will protect their identity.

A file photo of ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua.



"Most of them are very uncomfortable with this government, but they still need a salary. They are advising us and telling us what pitfalls to avoid," Gachagua disclosed.

The DCP Leader told aspirants seeking elective seats under his party to continue popularising the party across the country ahead of the 2027 polls.

He further directed all Members of Parliament affiliated with the party to vote against the Finance Bill 2026.

Gachagua told the MPs to push for an individual vote on the Bill in the National Assembly so that the country can see how each legislator voted.

He opined that any legislator who absconded from the vote should be considered to have voted in favour of the Finance Bill, and would have chosen President Ruto over the people.

The ex-DP accused the Head of State and his administration of being on a looting spree, stating that the Supplementary Budget Bill II was a conduit to loot public funds.

He questioned why the government needed an additional Ksh17.6 billion, yet the current financial year would end in 12 days.

Gachagua sensationally claimed that some of the funds would be directed to voter bribery in Ol Kalou ahead of the July 5 by-election.

He further alleged that part of the money would also be used for voter bribery in 2027.