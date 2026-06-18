Editor's Review James Orengo, Martha Karua, and the families of the victims who were killed during the June 2024 on Thursday marched to IG Douglas Kanja’s office.

Siaya Governor James Orengo and People's PLP party leader Martha Karua on Thursday, June 18, marched to the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja’s office at Vigilance House in Nairobi.

The two leaders led the families of the victims who were killed during the June 25, 2024, protests to deliver a notice of their planned June 25, 2026, memorial march in Nairobi CBD.

Orengo and Karua were accompanied by former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, Kivutha Kibwana, Gitobu Imanyara, and Muslims for Human Rights Director Khelef Khalifa.

The leaders and the families of the victims went to IG Kanja’s office to seek assurance that they would be given police protection during the planned march.

The families of the victims are scheduled to hold a march on Thursday next week to remember their kin who died in the June 2024 protests.

Screengrab image of James Orengo with the late Rex Masai's mother.

In a statement, the families announced that during the march, they will proceed to the Parliament buildings to demand justice, and lay flowers where some of the victims were killed.

“On the 25th June, 2026, parents, siblings, relatives, friends, who are in Nairobi, will proceed to the Kenyan Parliament to demand justice, and lay flowers where some of our children were murdered,” read the statement.

This comes days after the government announced that the compensation payments to victims affected by demonstrations and public protests will begin within a week.

Speaking on June 15, Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Public Protests Chairperson Makau Mutua said the verification of beneficiaries was at an advanced stage.

"The panel is now subjecting all of these names to verification assisted by its AI-integrated case management system and will be in a position your excellency to begin making payments in a short time as a week from today," he said.

The government has set aside Ksh2 billion to compensate individuals and groups who suffered losses or injuries during protests.

"We have allocated Ksh2 billion towards compensation and reparation for those who have suffered verified harm arising from protests, injured citizens, affected families, businesses lost, and law enforcement officers injured in the course of their duties," President Ruto announced.