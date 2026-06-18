Editor's Review Kenya is stepping up efforts to secure new international markets for its agricultural products following high-level discussions between Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe and the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Kenya.

Kenya is stepping up efforts to secure new international markets for its agricultural products following high-level discussions between Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Kenya, Nasra Salim Mohamed Al-Hashmi.

In a statement on Thursday, June 18, the Office of the Cabinet Secretary said the meeting focused on strengthening trade relations between the two countries, particularly in the agricultural sector.

"The two leaders discussed ways of strengthening bilateral trade relations, with a focus on key agricultural commodities including tea, coffee, livestock, flowers, fruits, and other horticultural produce," the statement read.

According to the ministry, the talks also explored opportunities beyond traditional trade, including investments that could help enhance agricultural productivity and increase value addition within the sector.

"The consultations also explored opportunities in land commercialization and investment partnerships aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and value addition," the statement added.

The ministry said both Kenya and Oman expressed a shared commitment to strengthening economic cooperation and building stronger investment ties.

"The discussions come as Kenya seeks to diversify export markets and attract strategic investments to support the growth of the agricultural sector.

"Both sides expressed their commitment to deepening cooperation and enhancing trade and investment ties for the mutual benefit of the two countries," the statement concluded.

File image of Mutahi Kagwe's meeting with Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Kenya, Nasra Salim Mohamed Al-Hashmi

This comes days after Kenya joined countries around the world in commemorating World Accreditation Day 2026, with industry leaders and government officials highlighting the importance of accreditation in promoting innovation, strengthening confidence in products and services, and advancing sustainable development.

Speaking during the national celebrations held in Nairobi, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Industry, Dr. Juma Mukhwana, said accreditation remains a key driver of Kenya’s industrialization and economic growth ambitions.

"Accreditation is not a peripheral technical function; it is a strategic pillar of our economic development," he said.

Mukhwana noted that as Kenya positions itself as a value-adding, export-oriented and investment-friendly economy, maintaining quality and credibility standards will be essential.

He added that globally recognized accreditation frameworks enhance the acceptance of Kenyan products abroad, strengthen regulatory confidence and create opportunities for local businesses in international markets.

"For us to compete effectively in the East African Community, the European Union, the UK, the UAE, the US and China, we must ensure our standards meet global requirements," he added.

Kenya Accreditation Service (KENAS) CEO Walter Ongeti said the theme for this year’s celebration aligns closely with the country's development priorities.

He described accreditation as 'the silent passport' that ensures Kenyan products and services are trusted in both local and international markets, adding that it transforms trade agreements into real economic gains for our farmers, manufacturers, innovators and MSMEs.

Ongeti said KENAS continues to broaden accreditation services into emerging sectors including agribusiness, information and communication technology, and green technologies.

He also emphasized the agency’s efforts to help small and medium-sized enterprises satisfy export standards and improve their competitiveness in global markets.

‘"Over the years, KENAS has continued to convene assessors both physically and virtually to sharpen technical expertise and ensure accredited institutions meet internationally recognized standards’" he added.