Editor's Review The Supplementary Appropriations Bill proposes an allotment of Ksh1 billion to State House to be spent by June 30, 2026.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma stated that the catering services at State House had improved under President Ruto's administration.

Kaluma defended the Ksh1 billion allotment in the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, which should be spent by June 30, saying that adequately financing the State House was essential.

He claimed that guests are treated to better meals whenever they visit Ruto's official residence than when they did during previous administrations.

"Unlike our former presidents, now you go to the State House, and you don't take Fanta and biscuits. You are welcome as a Kenyan, and the President has opened the doors for everybody, so we have to budget for it," Kaluma reiterated.

Kaluma had risen on a point of order to contribute to Majority Leader Kimani'Ichung'wah's debate on the Supplementary Appropriation Bill II of 2025/26.

A file photo of MP Kimani Ichung'wah at the National Assembly.



Ichung'wah claimed that the State House budget could not be similar to previous ones, as the current regime was keen on taking the presidency to the people.

He further added that part of the budget was used to host events such as the Africa-France Summit.

"State House does not refer to the one in Nairobi alone. We are all aware that we have done several State Lodges across the country, including in Wajir, where people feel excluded from the rest of Kenya.

"Therefore, the recurrent budget of the State House cannot be what it was last year. We just hosted the Africa France Summit, and you know we must provide for such expenses," Ichung'wah argued.

The Kikuyu MP further explained that President Ruto was 'very mobile' and not domiciled in State House like his predecessors, to promote inclusivity across the country, hence the high expenditure.

Ichung'wah further called out former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for allegedly claiming that the allotment to State House and the Office of the Deputy President was a plot to loot public funds.

Other bis beneficiaries of the Supplementary Budget II are the Interior Ministry and the National Intelligence Service (NIS), which seek to get Ksh1.5 and Ksh3.5 billion respectively.