Editor's Review Families of slain Gen Z protesters have issued six demands to the government ahead of planned commemorations marking the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.

Families of slain Gen Z protesters have issued six demands to the government ahead of planned commemorations marking the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.

In a letter dated Thursday, June 18, and addressed to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the parents of slain protester Rex Masai notified police of a peaceful march scheduled for June 25.

Introducing themselves in the letter, Gillian Munyao and Chrisphine Odawa recalled the death of their son during the protests, accused security officers of using excessive force against demonstrators.

"Our names are Gillian Munyao and Chrisphine Odawa, the parents of Rex Masaii. In June 2024 during peaceful protests against the Finance Bill, Kenyan security officers killed our son and those of other parents.

"Our children were exercising their constitutional right to protest and deliver petitions to public officers to challenge poor governance. They were murdered in cold blood, many of them shot in the back while fleeing. Some were shot in the head to illustrate police intent was to kill, not to apprehend the protestors," the letter read.

The families announced plans for a peaceful procession to Parliament and similar commemorative activities across the country.

"We would like to notify you that on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 10:00 am, we have invited all Kenyans to proceed on a peaceful march as mothers, fathers, siblings, relatives, friends, to the Kenyan Parliament to demand justice, and lay flowers where our children were murdered. There will be similar vigil, and commemorations in all the 47 counties of Kenya," the letter added.

File image of the June 25th Anti-Finance Bill protests

In the letter, the families outlined six demands, including calls for justice and accountability through investigations, arrests, and prosecution of police officers and commanders linked to killings, torture, enforced disappearances, and other alleged human rights violations committed during the protests.

Secondly, they want the government to issue a formal public apology for the deaths and other violations allegedly committed by state agents.

The families also want June 25 declared a national holiday and a national monument unveiled in honour of those they described as Gen Z heroes.

Their fourth demand seeks meaningful participation of victims and survivors in all reparation processes, including efforts aimed at restoring dignity and livelihoods, tracing missing persons, and implementing other forms of redress.

They further called for adequate, timely, realistic, and transparent compensation for survivors and the families of those killed or reported missing during the demonstrations.

Finally, the families demanded guarantees of non-repetition, including police reforms, retraining of officers, and strengthened oversight mechanisms such as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to prevent future abuses.

The letter also urged police to facilitate the planned commemorations in accordance with constitutional provisions on peaceful assembly.

"We expect your officers to respect Article 37 of the Constitution of Kenya the right Assembly, demonstration, picketing and petition on June 25, 2026," the letter concluded.

In support, Siaya Governor James Orengo and PLP party leader Martha Karua marched to the Kanja’s office at Vigilance House in Nairobi.

The two leaders led the families of the victims who were killed during the June 25, 2024, protests to deliver the notice.

Orengo and Karua were accompanied by former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, Kivutha Kibwana, Gitobu Imanyara, and Muslims for Human Rights Director Khelef Khalifa.