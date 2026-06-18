Editor's Review The change follows presidential assent to the Technopolis Act, 2026, on May 11, 2026, and its publication in the Kenya Gazette on May 15, 2026.

Konza Technopolis Development Authority has officially changed its name to Technopolis Development Authority.

In a notice on Thursday, June 18, the authority said the change follows presidential assent to the Technopolis Act, 2026, on May 11, 2026, and its publication in the Kenya Gazette on May 15, 2026.

"Following the Presidential assent to the Technopolis Act, 2026 (No. 13 of 2026) on 11th May 2026 and its subsequent publication in Kenya Gazette Supplement No. 120 dated 15th May 2026, we wish to notify the public that the name of Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) has officially changed to Technopolis Development Authority," the notice read.

The authority emphasized that the name change will not disrupt its existing operations, projects, or commitments to stakeholders.

In the notice, it reassured investors, customers, tenants, and partners that all existing obligations and agreements remain intact.

"The change of name does not affect any obligations, assets, liabilities, operations or contractual relationships with our investors, customers, tenants, partners or other stakeholders," the notice added.

The authority stated that the rebranding reflects its broader role under the new legislation, further clarifying how the new name will apply in future dealings and official records.

"The change of name takes effect pursuant to the provisions of the Act and reflects the Authority's expanded mandate under the new legal framework.

"All references to Konza Technopolis Development Authority in official documents, correspondence, contracts, and other engagements shall henceforth be construed to refer to Technopolis Development Authority," the notice concluded.

File image of John Paul Okwiri

This comes over a week after the authority unveiled Africa’s first automated pneumatic solid waste management system.

In a statement on Thursday, June 4, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the smart city continues to lead the continent in urban innovation.

"As Africa's leading smart city and a source of national pride, Konza Technopolis continues to set new benchmarks in urban innovation through the deployment of the continent's first automated pneumatic solid waste management system," he said.

According to Omollo, the waste management facility was officially commissioned by President William Ruto in October 2025 and is designed to eliminate the need for traditional garbage collection methods.

"Officially commissioned by President William Ruto in October 2025, the facility replaces conventional garbage collection methods with a fully automated underground network capable of processing up to 40 tonnes of waste daily, delivering a cleaner, more efficient and environmentally sustainable urban environment," he added.

Omollo said the system is built on a 14.8-kilometre underground pipeline network connecting 25 collection stations and 100 disposal inlets distributed across East and West Konza.

Residents and businesses are required to sort waste at the source into four categories - organic, paper, packaging and mixed waste.

The waste is then transported through the underground network to a central processing terminal for handling.

According to Omollo, the entire operation is coordinated through an advanced digital monitoring platform.

"Operations are managed through a centralized SCADA platform that continuously monitors waste levels and automatically activates high-powered vacuum technology when collection is required," he noted.

Waste moves through the underground pipeline system at speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour before reaching the central terminal.

There, cyclone separation technology extracts solid waste for compaction and recycling, while filtered air is safely released back into the environment.