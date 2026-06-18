Editor's Review Oparanya stated that constructive engagement and collaboration among leaders was essential for the country.

Cooperatives and MSMEs Development CS Wycliffe Oparanya met DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala in his office on Thursday, June 18.

CS Oparanya disclosed that they held discussions about the future of the Luhya nation ahead of the August 2027 General Elections.

The two leaders explored the possibility of the unity of the Mulembe nation and discussed issues of social and economic development.

"We also exchanged views on the unity of the Mulembe nation and other issues of national importance that are vital to the country's social and economic development," the CS wrote.

Oparanya intimated that he and Malala also talked about the progress and potential of Shirikiana SACCO, which President William Ruto officially launched last week.

A file photo of Cooperatives CS Wycliffe Opranya and DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala.



The CS explained that the SACCO will deepen financial inclusion, promote a savings culture, and empower ordinary Kenyans through affordable access to credit and investment opportunities across the Western Region.

He further defended the meeting with Malala, who, alongside party leader Rigathi Gachagua, has strongly criticised Ruto's administration.

"As we work towards a more prosperous and inclusive Kenya, constructive engagement and collaboration among leaders remain essential in advancing the interests of our people and strengthening national cohesion," Oparanya wrote.

The meeting came days after the United Opposition visited the Western Region on a charm offensive to woo the Luhya Nation to ditch the government for the United Opposition.

The leaders argued that Ruto had reneged on the promises that he had made to the region, including infrastructure projects and inclusivity in government.

The United Opposition leaders further claimed that National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula and Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi had abandoned the people to pursue their personal interests.

Earlier, Gachagua had disclosed that DCP was holding talks with some senior officials in the Kenya Kwanza government, whom he claimed secretly wanted out.

The former DP alluded that the officials were only still in government because they needed a salary, and that they fed the United Opposition with intel from the government.