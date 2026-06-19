Editor's Review Rising tensions between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian government have prompted the United States to impose visa restrictions.

Rising tensions between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian government have prompted the United States to impose visa restrictions on individuals accused of undermining peace efforts in northern Ethiopia.

In a statement on Thursday, June 18, the U.S. Department of State expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in the Tigray region, warning that renewed hostilities could reverse gains made since the end of the devastating 2020-2022 conflict.

According to the State Department, tensions between TPLF hardliners and the Ethiopian government have threatened to reignite conflict in northern Ethiopia and undermine peace and security across the wider region.

The department noted that members of the Tigray Security Forces (TSF) and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) clashed earlier this year, marking their first direct engagement since the end of the war that claimed an estimated 600,000 lives and pushed the region to the brink of famine.

The U.S. also highlighted the humanitarian impact of the growing instability, saying hundreds of thousands of civilians across northern Ethiopia have already fled their homes amid fears of a return to war.

"Today, pursuant to his authority under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, Secretary Rubio is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on hardline members of the TPLF and their immediate family members.

"This visa restriction policy targets individuals who are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining resolution to the crisis in the Tigray region," the statement read.

The U.S. reaffirmed its support for peace and stability in Ethiopia, emphasizing its commitment to holding accountable those who threaten the fragile peace process.

"The United States will continue to stand with the Ethiopian people, including the people of Tigray, who want to live in peace and dignity. We will continue to use all tools available to expose and promote accountability for TPLF officials and other individuals who threaten that peace and stability in the region," the statement added.

File image of the Tigray war

This comes weeks after the Cambodian government dismissed reports claiming it ordered African nationals to leave the country by the end of May.

In a statement on Friday, May 29, the Ministry of Interior accused media outlets based in Ghana of spreading fabricated information and clarified that no such policy targeting Africans exists.

"The Ministry of Interior of the Royal Government of Cambodia wishes to inform the national and international public that, recently, two media outlets based in the Republic of Ghana, published an English-language article entitled: 'Cambodia Orders Africans with Expired Immigration Waivers to Leave by May 31, 2026', accompanied by a falsified notice purportedly issued by Cambodia's General Department of Immigration," the statement read.

Cambodian authorities strongly rejected the reports, insisting the documents being circulated were not authentic.

"The Ministry of Interior of the Royal Government of Cambodia categorically rejects the fabrication of this public document and the dissemination of such false information," the statement added.

According to the Ministry, the reports amount to an intentional effort to spread misinformation and damage the country's reputation internationally.

"These publications are considered a deliberate attempt to distort facts, mislead international public opinion, and damage the reputation and image of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

"The Ministry would like to firmly clarify that Cambodia has never adopted any policy ordering African nationals to leave the country as falsely alleged in the fabricated reports," the statement further read.

The government further noted that Cambodia remains open to foreigners who comply with immigration and legal requirements, regardless of nationality.

"On the contrary, Cambodia has consistently welcomed all foreigners who fully comply with applicable legal requirements, including businesspersons, investors, tourists, and foreign workers, to enter and reside in Cambodia without any discrimination," the statement noted.