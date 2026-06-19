Editor's Review Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Abdi Ahmed Mohamud has been elected to the Executive Committee of the African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Abdi Mohamud has been elected to the Executive Committee of the African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities.

In a statement on Friday, June 19, the agency said Mohamud was elected to represent the Eastern Africa Region during the 8th AAACA General Assembly held in Nairobi.

According to EACC, anti-corruption agencies from across the continent gathered to discuss strategies for promoting transparency, accountability and good governance.

EACC welcomed the election, noting that it reflects the growing influence of Kenya’s anti-corruption efforts at the continental level.

"His election places Kenya at the centre of decision-making within the Association and reflects the confidence that African Anti-Corruption Agencies have in EACC's contribution to promoting integrity, accountability and good governance across the continent," the statement read in part.

The newly elected Executive Committee will serve a three-year term and includes representatives from all five regions of Africa.

Mohamud will serve alongside Abdulla Gadir Bo of Libya representing Northern Africa, Gaoretelelwe Leonard Lekgetho of South Africa representing Southern Africa, Alexandra Zoe of Liberia representing West Africa, and Bénie-Laure Kamwiziku Kusanzakana of the Democratic Republic of Congo representing Central Africa.

File image of EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud

The General Assembly also elected a new leadership team to guide the association over the next three years. Modibo Sacko of Mali’s Central Office for the Repression of Illicit Enrichment (OCLEI) was elected President of AAACA.

Meanwhile, Michael Reza of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission was elected First Vice President, while Khaled Benguernane of Algeria’s High Authority for Transparency, Prevention and Fight Against Corruption was elected Second Vice President.

The assembly concluded with the selection of Libya as the host nation for the 9th AAACA General Assembly.

This comes over a month after former Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala was appointed to a senior leadership role at the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

In a statement on Friday, May 1, WTTC confirmed that Balala had joined its leadership team, bringing with him extensive experience from both public service and international policy engagement.

"Based at WTTC’s global office in Madrid, Mr. Balala has started in a new role as Executive Vice-President for Advocacy, Government Affairs and Research. He will lead WTTC’s global advocacy agenda, government engagement and policy research," the statement read in part.

According to WTTC, Balala’s appointment followed more than 12 years of service as Kenya’s Tourism and Wildlife Minister, during which he played a central role in shaping tourism policy and strengthening the sector’s resilience both locally and internationally.

WTTC noted that throughout his tenure, he steered the industry through political transitions and global crises while maintaining strong collaboration with private sector players.

Further, the organization said Balala's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic stood out, as Kenya became the first country globally to receive the 'Safer Tourism Seal' for its health and safety protocols.

WTTC highlighted his impact on the sector, pointing to his policy-driven approach and diplomatic influence across global platforms.

"His leadership drove the transformation of Kenya’s tourism sector through progressive policy frameworks and impactful destination branding, while his strong record in strategic diplomacy enabled him to effectively bridge government priorities with private sector ambitions across international platforms," the statement added.

In his new position, Balala was to report to WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara and work closely with Chairman Manfredi Lefebvre in advancing the council’s global agenda.