Editor's Review Kenya has secured a leadership position in global health governance after being selected to serve on the Pandemic Fund Governing Board.

Kenya has secured a leadership position in global health governance after being selected to serve on the Pandemic Fund Governing Board as the Alternate Representative for the East and Southern Africa Constituency.

In a statement on Thursday, June 18, the Ministry of Health highlighted the significance of the appointment for Kenya's growing role in regional and global public health initiatives.

"Kenya has been selected to serve on the Pandemic Fund Governing Board as Alternate Representative for the East and Southern Africa Constituency," the statement read.

The ministry noted that the position will be held by Maureen Kamene Kimenye, the Acting Director General of the Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI).

According to the ministry, the appointment is a recognition of Kenya's continued commitment to strengthening health systems and advancing pandemic preparedness across the region.

"The appointment of KNPHI Ag. Director General Dr. Maureen Kamene Kimenye reflects the country’s growing leadership in advancing health security, pandemic preparedness and resilient health systems across the region," the statement added.

File image of KNPHI Acting Director General Kamene Kimenye

Under the new arrangement, Ethiopia's Minister of Health, Mekdes Daba Feyssa, will serve as the Principal Representative for the East and Southern Africa Constituency, while Kimenye will serve as the Alternate Representative.

The board's African representation also includes the North and Horn of Africa Constituency, where Tunisia's Minister of Health, Mustapha Ferjani, will serve as the Principal Representative.

Muntasir Mohammedosman Elhassan, Director-General of Health Emergencies and Epidemics Control for Sudan, will serve as the Alternate Representative.

This comes months after Kenya secured a leadership role on the global health stage after being elected vice president of International Vaccines Institute (IVI).

In an update on Tuesday, April 28, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei confirmed that the election took place during a high-level meeting in Asia.

"This morning, in Manila, Philippines, the Global Council of the International Vaccines Institute (IVI) elected Kenya vice president of the institution.

"I commend our team in Seoul, Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) and Kenya BioVax Institute for the great outcome," he wrote.

The International Vaccines Institute (IVI) is an international, non-profit organization dedicated to improving global health through the discovery, development, and delivery of vaccines.

Its work includes conducting vaccine research and clinical trials, supporting countries in building local vaccine manufacturing capacity, strengthening immunization programs, and training scientists and health professionals.

The vice president role involves guiding the institution’s direction and supporting its governance at the highest level.

The vice president contributes to strategic leadership by helping shape IVI’s global priorities and long-term plans.

This includes working with other council members to determine focus areas, including which diseases and regions require urgent attention.