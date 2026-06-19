Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has praised 40 Members of Parliament who voted against the Finance Bill 2026 during its third reading in the National Assembly.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has praised 40 Members of Parliament who voted against the Finance Bill 2026 during its third reading in the National Assembly.

In a post on Friday, June 19, Gachagua described the 40 lawmakers as true heroes who chose to side with ordinary Kenyans.

“History will remember the 40 Honorable Members of the National Assembly who, on Thursday, 18th June 2026, stood with the people of Kenya.

“You are the true heroes of our Nation who chose the 55 million Kenyans against the oppressive 2026/27 finance bill,” said Gachagua.

The DCP party leader expressed confidence that the electorate would reward the 40 MPs in the 2027 General election.

File image of the National Assembly.

“I trust your constituents will show you kindness next year on the 10th of August,” stated Gachagua.

At the same time, the former DP criticized MPs who supported the legislation as well as those who were absent during the vote

“For those who voted yes to oppress the people who elected them as well as those who deliberately kept off when it mattered most, I am sure Mr. William Ruto is very happy with you and shall reward you handsomely,” Gachagua added.

Further Gachagua urged Kenyans to take note of the MPs who opposed the Finance Bill 2026 saying their vote reflected the interests of the public.

The Finance Bill on Thursday sailed through in the National Assembly after majority of the MPs voted in its favor.

A total of 122 lawmakers voted in favor of the legislation while 40 opposed it. No MP abstained in the vote.

“The results of the vote are as follows: on the third reading of the finance bill, the ayes, electronic vote 103, manual vote 19, total 122.

The nays, electronic vote 36, manual vote 4, total 40. Abstentions nil, so the results, the ayes have it,” National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula announced.

The bill is now set to be forwarded to President William Ruto for assenting, after which it will become a law.

The MPs who voted against the Finance Bill 2026 include: Edward Muriu, Thaddeus Nzambia, Joshua Kimilu, Stephen Mule, Onesmus Ngogoyo, Geoffrey Wandeto, Jayne Kihara, Kivasu Nzioka, Dan Mwashako, Edith Nyenze, Paul Nzengu, Irene Kasalu, Bony Mwalika, Musili Mawathe, and Makali Mulu.

Others are Susan Kiamba, Joyce Kamene, Augustine Mwarfika, Patrick Makau, Gedion Mulyungi, Amos Mwago, Mark Mwenje, George Mukunji, Njeri Maina, Mohammed Ali, Yusuf Hassan, Robert Mbui, Chege Njuguna, Joseph Munyoro, James Gakuya, and Mejjadonk Gathiru.

John Kaguchia, Babu Owino, Clive Gisairo, Jack Wamboka, Obadia Barongo, Antony Kibagendi, Caleb Hamisi, Caroli Omondi, and Wilberforce Oundo also voted against the bill.