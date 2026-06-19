Editor's Review Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has dismissed as false a widely circulated notice claiming that the hospital has appointed a new Acting Chief Executive Officer.

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has dismissed as false a widely circulated notice claiming that the hospital has appointed a new Acting Chief Executive Officer.

In an update on Friday, June 19, KNH flagged the document, warning members of the public against relying on the information contained in the notice.

The disputed document, bearing the hospital’s logo and letterhead, alleged that the KNH Board of Management had appointed an Acting CEO after the retirement of the current CEO, who was said to have attained the mandatory retirement age of 63 years.

According to the fake notice, the alleged appointment was made during a special board meeting held on June 16, 2026, and the new CEO was purportedly expected to serve in the acting role for up to six months pending the appointment of a substantive CEO.

However, KNH has made it clear that the notice is fake, indicating that the information contained in it does not represent an official communication from the hospital.

File image of KNH CEO Richard Lesiyampe

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after KNH dismissed an advertisement circulating online claiming the hospital is recruiting registered nurses.

In a statement on Monday, May 25, KNH clarified that the advertisement did not originate from the facility.

KNH advised members of the public to verify vacancies from the hospital’s official communication channels.

"Please note that this advertisement circulating online claiming that KNH is recruiting registered nurses is fake and has not been issued by the Hospital.

"Members of the public are advised to always verify vacancies through official KNH communication channels," KNH stated.

Prior to that, KNH had announced fresh measures aimed at ending the long-standing practice of detaining patients and bodies over unpaid medical bills.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities on Thursday, April 23, KNH CEO Richard Lesiyampe outlined reforms intended to protect financially vulnerable families while ensuring hospital operations remain sustainable.

The developments were presented during a session chaired by Vice-Chairperson Duncan Mathenge, where the hospital leadership detailed ongoing interventions and future plans

"Since I took over six months ago, I have been working on measures to ensure that indigent patients are not subjected to further suffering after treatment through detention," Lesiyampe said.

Lesiyampe explained that KNH has already set up a Credit Waiver Committee to support the discharge of patients and release of bodies for families unable to settle bills.

He added that the hospital is in the process of formulating a formal policy to anchor the initiative and make it permanent.

Lesiyampe further assured lawmakers that the facility is not currently holding any patients due to unpaid fees.