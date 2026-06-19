Editor's Review Several vehicles were pelted with stones and a 33-seater matatu was set ablaze.

Gunshots rang in the air as supporters of Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and Kuresoi North Member of Parliament (MP) Alfred Mutai clashed in Nakuru County on Friday, June 19.

A scaffold broke out shortly after Mutai arrived at the Imoja Secondary School, where Kihika was hosting a women and youth empowerment event.

The rival groups began hurling stones at each other before loud bangs were heard, and the groups dispersed. Preliminary reports indicate that at least three people sustained gunshot injuries on their arms and legs.

The victims were ferried to the Molo Level 4 Hospital by well-wishers, where they received urgent medical attention and are recuperating.

Several vehicles, including those belonging to Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang, were also damaged as the supporters pelted them with stones, shattering their windscreens and windows.

A file photo of the bus torched in Nakuru County by rival UDA groups.

A 33-seater bus was also set ablaze by the rival groups. Despite the clashes, the empowerment event went on as planned.

The event was graced by UDA National Chairperson Governor Ceclily Mbarire, MP David Gilaria and Nyeri County Woman Representative Rahab Mukami.

Local leaders warned that the clashes were a manifestation of the growing political intolerance and called for immediate investigations into the incident.

The scaffold happened amid concerns that the issue of gangs and criminals for hire in the country was getting out of hand.

Inspector General Douglas Kanja maintained that law enforcement has a zero-tolerance policy on gangs. He further directed the police commanders to ensure swift and decisive action is taken to address the issue.

The gangs have not only been deployed for political reasons. Early this week, a group of armed men stormed Chemilil School in Kisumu County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the gang of 20 caused insurmountable destruction of property at the school, including vandalising the offices of the Principal and Deputy Principal.

DCI reported that the gang assaulted and terrorised the school staff before making away with 10 smartphones and cash of unknown value.