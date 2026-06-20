Editor's Review I travelled out of the Country on Wednesday evening for engagements that could not have been postponed - Ndindi Nyoro

Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, assured Kenyans that he was still fighting for economic liberation despite missing the vote on the 2026 Finance Bill.

In a statement issued on Friday, June 19, Nyoro explained that he was out of the country for an engagement that coincided with the bill's third reading and subsequent vote.

He acknowledged that despite having a candid reason for not showing up in Parliament at the crucial moment, he had disappointed many Kenyans.

"The vote for the Finance Bill happened yesterday; disappointingly, I was not in Parliament. I travelled out of the Country on Wednesday evening for engagements that could not have been postponed, but no explanation should absolve the blame," he wrote.

The MP maintained that he had fought sections of the 2026 Finance Bill, which he believed were detrimental to Kenyans during National Assembly debates.

A file photo of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.



He intimated that he submitted a Private Member's bill after the National Assembly Finance Committee failed to include his proposals to address fuel prices. However, it was turned down due to constitutional limitations.

"However, this was deemed as a “Money Bill” and could not be carried as an amendment in the Finance Bill on the Floor. It had to take its own course. The guidance from relevant offices in parliament was that we initiate the process after the Finance bill process, since most officers of parliament, and especially the Parliament Budget Office, were engaged in the process of the Finance Bill and Appropriations Bill," Nyoro explained.

The lawmaker further argued that it was difficult for Parliament to conduct its oversight mandate since the majority and the minority leadership were on the same side.

He added that this was why he took his fight outside Parliament to agitate for the rights and better economic conditions for Kenyans.

Nyoro disclosed several reliefs he had achieved by criticising the government from outside Parliament, including stopping the fee increment for day secondary schools and the sale of the government's Safaricom shares.

"In December, we were able to speak forthrightly about the plan to hike School Fees for Day Secondary Schools. The plan was shelved, not by the involvement of Parliament, but by the government knowing that Kenyans were aware.

"Earlier this year, we took up the issue of the 15% GoK sale of Safaricom shares. While the majority of numbers prevailed in Parliament, the Judiciary sided with our view and money has never changed hands. The sale has never been effected," he added.

The Finance Bill 2026 sailed through in Parliament after 122 MPs voted in favour of the bill, while 40 voted against it. However, questions lingered about the whereabouts of close to 200 MPs who skipped the vote.

President William lauded the MPs who voted for the bill, while ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua argued that the 40 who voted against it are the only ones who stood with Kenyans.