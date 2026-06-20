Editor's Review Ruto claimed that some social media platforms were being used to influence children negatively.

President William Ruto has invited parents and leaders to have a genuine conversation about regulating social media use for Kenyan children.

Speaking on Friday, June 19, Ruto stated that Kenya should consider following the footsteps of the United Kingdom, which had banned social media for children below the age of 16.

He claimed that some social media platforms were being used to influence children negatively, and parents have little control over what their children are exposed to.

"The UK and others have already started to limit access to some of the social media platforms that are radicalising our children and making them do things that society can never accept.

"It is time that you, as parents and leaders, we need to have a conversation about how we are going to go forward as a nation," the President reiterated.

A file photo of President William Ruto.

The Head of State called on parents to take responsibility for their children and not to delegate it to others.

He argued that Kenya should revert to the old system, where a society came together to raise children and mentor them. However, he noted that the bark stopped with parents.

His sentiments came amid the rise of unrest in schools, which saw over 50 schools close after students set ablaze dormitories and other learning infrastructure.

Ruto argued that if the issue of indiscipline among children is left unchecked, then it will spiral into chaos, like the goons' menace currently rocking the country.

He further called out politicians for using other people's children to advance personal interests. The President noted that they should use their own offspring instead of putting the lives of other children at risk.

Consequently, he directed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to deal firmly with goons and criminal gangs.

Murkomen stated that most goons were hired by politicians, and assured that the law enforcement would not spare anyone in the crackdown targeting the criminal gangs.