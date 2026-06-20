Editor's Review The meet-up came days after the DCP deputy leader met with another senior member of President Ruto's Cabinet.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) deputy leader Cleophas Malala has continued to strategise for his Kakamega governorship candidature weeks after declaring it.

His approach include reaching out to those in the government, regardless of his stance against it.

On Saturday, June 20, Malala met with Beatrice Muganda Inyangala, the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Higher Education.

Inyangala was Malala's running mate in his unsuccessful gubernatorial bid for Kakamega in 2022.

Malala, who served as Kakamega senator between 2017 and 2022, revealed that his meetup with the PS centred on the wellness of Kakamega, suggesting the likelihood of them working together again.

He declared that "our dream is alive", giving an indication that he might run again alongside Inyangala as his potential deputy.

DCP deputy leader Cleophas Malala with Higher Education PS Beatrice Inyangala.

"The people of Kakamega deserve quality services, inclusive development, and leadership that listens, serves, and delivers. Our dream is alive: to free our people from disunity, violence, and poverty. In peace and unity, we will build a prosperous, secure, and dignified Kakamega. The journey continues. A better Kakamega is within reach. Scatter none; gather all," Malala said.

The meet-up came days after Malala called on Cooperatives and MSMEs Development CS Wycliffe Oparanya.

Oparanya revealed that their talks centred on the political future of the Luhya community ahead of the August 2027 elections, with both leaders weighing prospects for Mulembe unity alongside broader social and economic priorities.

“We also exchanged views on the unity of the Mulembe nation and other issues of national importance that are vital to the country’s social and economic development,” he noted.

The CS added that the meeting touched on Shirikiana SACCO, launched by President William Ruto days back, highlighting its role in boosting financial inclusion, nurturing a savings culture, and expanding access to affordable credit and investment opportunities in Western Kenya.

He also defended his engagement with Malala, who, together with party leader Rigathi Gachagua, has been a vocal critic of Ruto’s administration.