Editor's Review The NPS said law enforcement officers had already made dozens of arrests as they continue efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The National Police Service (NPS) has launched investigations into violent disturbances that broke out on Friday, June 19, during a public event in Kuresoi North Sub-County, Nakuru County.

The event was attended by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, senior government officials, county leaders, and members of the public before the disruptions occurred.

In a statement on Saturday, June 20, the NPS said law enforcement officers had already made dozens of arrests as they continue efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"So far, police have arrested 56 suspects in connection with the incident. All remain in custody as investigations continue," the statement read.

According to the police, officers also recovered a number of items believed to have been used during the disturbances.

"Officers recovered several exhibits from the suspects believed to have been used in the disturbance," the statement added.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai after he was named the prime suspect in the violent confrontation that left three people with gunshot injuries.

In a statement issued on Friday, the NPS said the legislator is on the run as investigations into the incident continue.

File image of Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai

According to police, preliminary investigations indicate that a confrontation broke out between suspected goons allied to Mutai and supporters of Kihika.

The clashes reportedly erupted shortly after the MP arrived at the venue, with rival groups hurling stones at each other before gunshots rang out, sending attendees fleeing.

"The Service is pursuing the prime suspect, Hon. Alfred Mutai, who is currently on the run. Police officers have launched a manhunt to apprehend him and other persons connected to the incident," the NPS said.

Police urged the MP to present himself at the nearest police station to assist investigators in establishing the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The unrest also destroyed property, with a bus, registration number KDQ 155G, which had ferried tents and chairs to the venue, set ablaze by unknown individuals.

The three victims who sustained gunshot wounds to their arms and legs were rushed to Molo Level 4 Hospital, where they received treatment and are recovering.

Despite the violence, the empowerment event later proceeded as planned.

The NPS condemned what it described as political intolerance, violence, and goonism, warning that such acts undermine public order, threaten national cohesion, and violate citizens' constitutional rights.

The service stressed that no individual is above the law, regardless of political affiliation, social status, or public office.

"Individuals found engaging in acts of violence, sponsoring criminal gangs, inciting supporters, or disrupting lawful gatherings will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law," the statement said.

Police also cautioned members of the public against engaging in political violence and urged leaders and their supporters to exercise restraint, uphold peace, and respect the rule of law.