Editor's Review Claims emerged that Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah was in contact with President Ruto as MPs debated the finance bill.

Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung'wah has sought to shoot down the claims that he was in contact with President William Ruto as the legislators debated Finance Bill 2026.

A clip went round in which Ichung'wah was heard mentioning Ruto, to whom a call ought to be made.

Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto was making his submissions when the majority leader was heard mentioning names in the background, with Ruto and Wamuchomba being the ones clearly heard.

The purveyors of the viral clip concluded that the Kikuyu MP was updating the president on the goings-on in the chambers, insinuating the executive had a hand in the passing of the bill.

However, seeking to clarify things, Ichung'wah said he was referring to Kesses MP Julius Rutto, a member of the Committee on Finance and National Planning.





According to him, the president was not to be consulted in any form, calling out those he said are propagandists advancing an opposition campaign.

He noted that being the leader of the government business in the house, the Kikuyu MP said it was in his place to decide who will contribute on certain bills under debate, suggesting that he was seeking to have Rutto, the committee member, and Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba called to the house to participate in the debate.

"The Desperado propagandists don’t even understand as leader of my team in parliament I have liberty to advice which of my team members can speak to a bill. Hon. CPA Julius Rutto Member for Kesses is a star Finance committee member, now their propaganda queen only hears “na umpee CPA Ruto” and selectively refuses to hear “na Wamuchomba pia” Ichung'wah said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, June 18, Finance Bill 2026 sailed in the National Assembly after securing majority support.

Out of the 162 MPs present, 122 backed the legislation while 40 opposed it, with none abstaining.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula announced the tally as follows;

“On the third reading of the finance bill, the ayes, electronic vote 103, manual vote 19, total 122. The nays, electronic vote 36, manual vote 4, total 40. Abstentions nil. The ayes have it.”

The bill now awaits the president's assent before becoming law.

Among those who voted against it included Edward Muriu, Thaddeus Nzambia, Joshua Kimilu, Stephen Mule, Onesmus Ngogoyo, Geoffrey Wandeto, Jayne Kihara, Kivasu Nzioka, Dan Mwashako, Edith Nyenze, Paul Nzengu, Irene Kasalu, Bony Mwalika, Musili Mawathe, Makali Mulu, Susan Kiamba, Joyce Kamene, Augustine Mwarfika, Patrick Makau, Gedion Mulyungi, Amos Mwago, Mark Mwenje, George Mukunji, and Njeri Maina.

Others were Mohammed Ali, Yusuf Hassan, Robert Mbui, Chege Njuguna, Joseph Munyoro, James Gakuya, Mejjadonk Gathiru, John Kaguchia, Babu Owino, Clive Gisairo, Jack Wamboka, Obadia Barongo, Antony Kibagendi, Caleb Hamisi, Caroli Omondi, and Wilberforce Oundo.