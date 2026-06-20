Editor's Review Residents and businesses in several parts of Nairobi and its surrounding areas will experience a 24-hour water supply interruption beginning Saturday.

Residents and businesses in several parts of Nairobi and its surrounding areas will experience a 24-hour water supply interruption beginning Saturday, June 20, following a fault on a key water pipeline.

In a notice, Nairobi Water said the temporary disruption had been caused by a leakage on the NCT Raw Water Pipeline near the Kigoro Treatment Works, necessitating repair works that will affect water distribution to multiple areas.

"We wish to inform customers residing in the listed areas of a temporary water supply interruption caused by leakage on the NCT Raw Water Pipeline near Kigoro Treatment Works," the notice read.

The interruption is scheduled to run from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2026, to 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2026, a period of 24 hours.

Areas expected to be affected include Westlands, Lavington, Kilimani, Upperhill, Ngong Road, Madaraka, Langata, Kibera, Karen, Uthiru, Kawangware, Kangemi, Ruai, Ngundu, Kamulu, MAVWASCO, and Oloolaiser Water Company.

The company urged customers in the affected locations to make adequate preparations ahead of the shutdown to minimize inconvenience during the repair period.

"Customers in the affected areas are advised to store sufficient water for domestic and commercial use ahead of the shutdown. Our technical teams will work to restore supply as soon as repairs are completed," the notice added.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

This comes days after two people were arrested after a viral video exposed the illegal dumping of human waste into Mwania River near the Maruba Dam area in Machakos County.

In a statement on Monday, June 15, Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti said county enforcement officers had moved swiftly against those involved.

"Today, our Inspectorate Enforcement Team impounded and towed a waste-exhaust truck that was found illegally discharging human waste into the Mwania River in the Maruba Dam area," she said.

Ndeti said both the driver and the co-driver of the vehicle had been taken into custody and would face charges.

"The driver and co-driver were arrested for violating environmental and public health laws and will be charged with the offence of unlawful disposal of human waste into a water body," she added.

Ndeti condemned the incident, warning that such actions endanger public health and the environment.

"Such reckless action poses a serious threat to public health, contaminates our water sources, and degrades the environment. My administration will not relent in protecting our natural resources and ensuring strict compliance with environmental regulations," she noted.

Ndeti also called on residents and businesses to observe proper waste disposal practices to help protect the county’s natural resources.

"I urge all residents, businesses, and service providers to dispose of waste responsibly and to play their part in safeguarding our environment for present and future generations," she further said.