Editor's Review Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse is mourning the loss of his brother and sister-in-law following a tragic road accident.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse is mourning the loss of his brother and sister-in-law following a tragic road accident.

In a statement on Saturday, June 20, the lawmaker announced the deaths of his brother, Stephen Ngei Musyoka, and his wife, Giannaphina Mumbua Ngei, describing the news as a devastating shock to the family.

"I have received the sad news of the passing on of my brother, Stephen Ngei Musyoka, and his beloved wife, Giannaphina Mumbua Ngei, in a road accident with great shock and disbelief," he wrote.

Mutuse revealed that Ngei was a prominent entrepreneur and the founder of Makindu Motors Ltd, a company involved in the automobile industry.

"Mr. Stephen Ngei was the founder of Makindu Motors Ltd, an automobile company that specializes in the assembly and sale of motorcycles and other motor vehicles," he added.

Mutuse extended his condolences to the bereaved family members as they come to terms with the loss.

"With a heavy heart, I send my heartfelt condolences to the rest of their family, who are personally known to me and are part of our greater family," he further said.

File image of Mwengi Mutuse

Mutuse also paid tribute to his brother's life and legacy, describing him as a self-made businessman whose success story inspired many people across the Ukambani region.

"Mr. Ngei rose from extremely humble beginnings to become a highly industrious entrepreneur and arguably the most successful businessman and investor in the entire Ukambani region. His remarkable journey inspired many and contributed immensely to job creation and the general socio-economic growth of our region," he concluded.

This comes a day after Bumula MP Jack Wamboka announced the death of his elder brother, Erick Juma Wamboka.

In a statement on Friday, June 19, the lawmaker announced that his brother passed away after a long battle with illness.

Wamboka noted that the late Juma was more than just a brother to him, saying he was a close friend, trusted advisor, and confidant.

"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved elder brother, Erick Juma Wamboka, after a long battle with illness.

"Juma was more than a brother to me; he was a friend, advisor, confidant, and a pillar of strength to the Wamboka family. His kindness, humility and unwavering love touched the lives of many, and his absence leaves a void that words cannot adequately describe," he stated.

Wamboka appealed to Kenyans to remember his family in their prayers during the difficult period.

"As we come to terms with this painful loss, I ask that you keep our family in your prayers. May God grant our brother Juma eternal rest and give us the courage and peace to bear this loss," he added.