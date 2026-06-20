Editor's Review Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has fulfilled a pledge he made to veteran Kalenjin musician Andrea Chamdany by gifting him two modern houses and a brand-new vehicle.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has fulfilled a pledge he made to veteran Kalenjin musician Andrea Chamdany by gifting him two modern houses and a brand-new vehicle.

In a statement on Saturday, June 20, Sudi said the project was a promise he had made during Pastor Joel Kimeto's 50th anniversary celebration and was intended to honour the musician’s contribution to society through his music.

"Today I fulfilled my promise I made during Pastor Kimeto’s 50th Anniversary Celebration by handing over two modern homes to Mzee Andrea Chamdany in Kericho County," he wrote.

File image of Andrea Chamdany's new house

Sudi reflected on his childhood admiration for the musician, whose songs became popular across the Kalenjin community and beyond.

"The voice that shaped our melodies for generations through songs like 'Rirenech Oh Kwandanyo'. From the days I sat by the fireside as a child, I never imagined I would one day stand beside him, building walls and a roof for his comfort. What began as childhood admiration has now come full circle," he added.

File image of Andrea Chamdany's new house

Sudi praised the veteran artiste for preserving culture and passing values through music, saying his work had impacted generations of listeners.

"Mzee Chamdany’s music did more than entertain, it wove the stories of our people into harmony, taught values to our children, and gave courage to homes facing hardship. Artists like him plant seeds in the soul of a nation long before the rest of us understand their worth. It is only right that we return the gift now," he further said.

File image of Andrea Chamdany's new house

In addition to the houses, Sudi also handed over a new vehicle to the musician to improve his mobility.

"I also gifted Mzee Andrea Chamdany a brand new vehicle in Kericho County so he can move around with comfort and ease. The voice behind “Rirenech Oh Kwandanyo” no longer has to walk distances his music once traveled on foot," he noted.

File image of Andrea Chamdany's new car

Sudi said the vehicle would help Chamdany attend community functions and continue engaging with families and supporters.

"From church events to visiting families, this car is for the journeys ahead. Artists like Mzee Chamdany gave us melodies that taught values and held communities together," he concluded.

File image of Andrea Chamdany's new car

This comes months after Sudi gifted two three-bedroom houses to the mother of his late staff member and to a longtime employee.

In a statement on Friday, December 26, 2025, after the handover, Sudi said he was deeply moved by the pain experienced by the mother of his late staff member after losing her son, who had been a breadwinner for the family and worked as an IT professional in one of his businesses in Eldoret.

The lawmaker explained that witnessing her grief during the burial compelled him to make a commitment to secure her future by providing land and a permanent home.

"Mama Mungai's pain is real. Losing a child is like losing a part of yourself. Now the pain of losing a son is unbearable, it's a wound that doesn't heal easily. February this year, Peninah Manyara (Mama Mungai) lost her son who was a skilled IT professional working at one of my businesses in Eldoret.

"I saw the pain of a mother losing her breadwinner, that thing touched my soul and I promised during the burial to buy her land and build a house for her and her children," he said.

Sudi said the promise, made ten months earlier, had now been fulfilled, with the family set to relocate to a new home in Kapseret.

"10 months down the line, today I delivered on my promise. I delivered a 3 bedroom house. She'll be moving from Langas to Lemook, Kapseret, where I'll now call her my neighbour," he added.

Turning to the second beneficiary, Sudi recounted his first encounter with Hermstone Makam in Nairobi in 2011, saying their interaction marked the beginning of a working relationship built on trust, honesty, and dedication.

He explained that after observing Makam’s commitment, he supported his relocation to Eldoret, where he entrusted him with responsibilities at a time when the area was underdeveloped.

"After monitoring him as he worked and washed my car for some time, I gave him fare and he relocated to Eldoret, Kapseret, where I'd moved before becoming an MP. He took care of my compound before I'd started building my home; the place was remote, didn't even have power. He waited patiently, doing daily chores like planting flowers and doing garden work as I built my house," he added.

Sudi said the employee’s loyalty over 14 years and his role in transforming the homestead motivated him to honour a long-standing promise by gifting him a home of his own.

"He did an exemplary job, and I made a promise that I'd help him have his own place one day. He's stood by me for 14 years, transforming the place where we stayed. Lately, I remembered our promise, so I gifted him a 3-bedroom house today. Because of his trust and honesty, I decided to reward him for his resilience, trustworthiness, and hard work," he concluded.