Editor's Review The Kenyan Embassy in Abu Dhabi has issued a notice to its citizens living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), informing them of a temporary visa grace period following recent regional flight disruptions.

The Kenyan Embassy in Abu Dhabi has issued a notice to its citizens living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), informing them of a temporary visa grace period following recent regional flight disruptions.

In a statement on Saturday, June 20, the embassy said the measure is aimed at helping individuals whose travel plans were affected by the disruptions.

"The Embassy wishes to inform Kenyan nationals in the UAE that the Government of the UAE has announced a 30-day visa grace period for eligible individuals affected by recent regional flight disruptions," the statement read.

The embassy explained the purpose of the arrangement and the period during which it will remain in effect.

"This is intended to enable affected individuals to regularize their residence status or depart the UAE without incurring overstay penalties. The grace period is valid until 9th July 2026," the statement added.

The mission urged Kenyans who qualify for the grace period to take immediate action to avoid violating immigration regulations.

"The Embassy therefore encourages all eligible Kenyans to take advantage of this opportunity to regularize their immigration status and remain in the UAE lawfully, or to make the necessary arrangements to depart the country before the deadline without attracting overstay fines," the statement further read.

File image of Dubai International Airport

The embassy advised affected Kenyans to verify their immigration status and complete any necessary procedures before the expiry of the grace period.

"Affected Kenyans are advised to check their visa status immediately and complete any required visa renewal, status change or departure procedures as soon as possible and no later than 9th July 2026," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes a day after the US Embassy issued a security alert to American citizens living in Kenya ahead of the planned June 25, 2026, memorial for Kenyans who died during the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests.

In an advisory on Thursday, June 18, the US Embassy in Nairobi warned that protests may occur during the commemoration.

The embassy noted that the protest could trigger traffic disruptions, congestion, and roadblocks.

According to the mission, the demonstration may occur across the country, including urban areas and Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

"June 25 is the anniversary of protests that occurred in Kenya during the past two years. Demonstrations may occur at any time, but the potential for protests is higher around June 25. Traffic disruptions, congestion, and roadblocks by protestors and police may occur during this period," read part of the advisory.

The US Embassy urged American citizens to avoid protests and crowds and monitor local media for updates.

The US Citizens were also advised to keep doors locked and windows rolled up while in a vehicle and to notify friends and family of their whereabouts and safety.

Further, the embassy asked Americans in Kenya to review their personal security plans and carry a copy of their US passport with a current Kenyan visa.