Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Kisii and Nyeri counties on Sunday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Kisii and Nyeri counties on Sunday, June 21.

In a notice on Saturday, June 20, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate planned maintenance works.

In Kisii County, parts of Kisii Town will experience a power outage from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas and customers include Nyanchwa Police, Christamarian Hospital, Show Ground, and Quickmart Supermarket.

Naivasha Supermarket, Medifort Hospital, Oasis Hospital, KMTC, Treasury, NTSA, and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In parts of Nyeri County, the outage will affect Total Muhoya and Central Hotel area from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected locations include Total Muhoya, Brad Gate, ACK Boden Powel, Silver Dice, Club Zero 19, Central Hotel, Kona Hauthi, Consolidated Bank, KWFT, Lions Optical, Chicken World, and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after Kenya Power informed customers in Kenol Town of an upcoming change to its local office, issuing a notice to alert residents ahead of the planned move.

In a notice on Thursday, April 23, the company said the move is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 24, with the current office operating from Shuhan Building above County Supermarket in Kabati Town.

"The Kenya Power Kenol office is scheduled to re-locate from Shuhan Building (above County Supermarket) in Kabati town to Jotis Business Centre in Kenol town, near PCEA Church, on Friday 24th April 2026," the notice read.

The company also acknowledged that the transition may cause temporary inconvenience and appealed for patience from customers during the process.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and appreciate your patience. We appreciate your cooperation during this transition and look forward to serving you better from our new office," the notice added.