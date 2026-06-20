Editor's Review Siaya Governor James Orengo has revealed that lawyer Faith Odhiambo will be seeking the Nairobi Woman Representative in the 2027 General Election.

Siaya Governor James Orengo has revealed that lawyer Faith Odhiambo will be seeking the Nairobi Woman Representative in the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Saturday, June 20, he commended Odhiambo's track record in defending constitutional rights and standing up for young people during recent demonstrations.

Orengo expressed confidence that the former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President would provide strong representation for residents of the capital.

"Faith Odhiambo is a proven defender of justice whose fearless stand for Gen Z and peaceful protestors showed the true meaning of leadership.

"Her bid for Nairobi Woman Representative comes at the perfect time. Nairobians deserve an incorruptible voice, and Faith is exactly that," he wrote.

Orengo also welcomed Odhiambo's decision to join the Linda Mwananchi movement, describing it as a significant step for women in leadership.

"Her decision to join the Linda Mwananchi movement is a monumental win for women’s leadership and our collective struggle for the ordinary citizen," he added.

File image of Faith Odhiambo

This comes days after Odhiambo explained her decision to venture into active politics.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, June 17, she said meaningful change can only be achieved by participating directly in the law-making process rather than challenging decisions after they have already been made.

Odhiambo said her move into politics is driven by a desire to influence governance and policy from within Parliament.

"It’s not just about waiting to go to court and challenge the decisions or laws that have already been made; it is sitting at the heart of where you can make that difference, and that is where Parliament is," she said.

Odhiambo also dismissed suggestions that her decision to join Linda Mwananchi was politically motivated, insisting that it aligns with the values she has consistently championed.

"The decision to join Linda Mwananchi is not opportunism, it’s just following the principles and ethos that I’ve always believed in. Linda Mwananchi reflects the movement of people asking for accountability and change, and that we respect human rights and ask for better governance," she added.

Odhiambo further described the movement as one that prioritizes the interests of ordinary citizens while advocating for social justice across generations.

"Linda Mwananchi carries the ethos of a people-centered movement asking for accountability and fighting for social justice. It reflects a movement that is accepted not only by the old but also by the young," she further said.